Jemima Goldsmith dated Brand for about a year around 2014. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

Russell Brand was ordered to leave his ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith’s house after reports of an assault, police have confirmed.

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Thames Valley Police said officers were contacted by the alleged victim on July 25 2014 but no arrests were made following the incident at her Oxfordshire home. Brand was asked to leave the address “as per the victim’s wishes”, their statement added. Goldsmith posted on X on Monday, saying she had personal experience of the rapist comedian’s “violence, coercive control and abuse”. Read more: David Walliams faces police investigation over ‘sexual assault of girl, 15’ Read more: Comedian Lucy Beaumont 'raised concerns about David Walliams' - as Jonathan Ross 'horrified' by claims

I am going to describe some painful and personal things in relation to Russell Brand because I have been put in a position now where I feel that I have no choice other than to do so, given the misleading reports and speculation around the facts of a harassment injunction that was… — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 9, 2026

Her statement added: “I had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident.” Brand was jailed for 10-and-a-half years at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. In her post, which was made hours after Brand was jailed, Goldsmith said she was “glad and relieved” Brand has “finally faced justice”.