Ian Winter KC has delivered his closing remarks at the former comedian’s trial over rape and sexual assault allegations on Monday morning.

Comedian and actor Russell Brand, right, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Russell Brand's barrister has said in closing remarks at his sexual assault trial that the former comedian could not be guilty because rapists "do not leave their email addresses".

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Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, with his wife Laura Gallacher (left), where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault, relating to six women. Picture date: Friday October 30, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The former comedian and actor is facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one charge of attempted indecent assault, which allegedly occurred over 10 years between 1999 and 2009. He denies all the charges. During the closing speeches, Winter said the women giving evidence had said Russell Brand's behaviour was "normal" after the alleged incidents. He added: “That, we suggest, is something that simply cannot have occurred if he is guilty.” The barrister said the fact he behaved normally showed Brand believed they had consented. He added: “He couldn’t have been behaving normally if he knew they were not. “He obviously genuinely believed that they were consenting because that’s the only thing that would explain why his behaviour was normal.”

Mr Winter added that there is “no evidence he is some sort of psychopath who rapes people and thinks it’s normal”. He also suggested the women were not telling the truth because none of them came forward during the 2016 MeToo movement. “Many women were questioning whether they had a bad experience sexually at the hands of a famous person. It could not have been more publicised,” he said. “How is it that not one of them thought what happened to them involved a crime during the MeToo movement.” He added that none of the complainants made a police report at the time, and that "ordinary people do report this sort of thing". Mr Winter said this delay in reporting makes it “more difficult for anyone to reach conclusions”.

Comedian and actor Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

He said Brand "left his actual email address - rapists do not leave their address. He left photos she 'd taken of him, rapists do not leave their photographs; and he kissed her goodbye, or tried to, when he left." Mr Winter told jurors: “What matters is he (Brand) had an immense amount of sex and none of it was unlawful.” He added: “Disgusting, distasteful, immoral, who cares?“It’s irrelevant to your consideration.” Mr Winter put to jurors: “Why is it that only three rapes in 10 years?” The barrister also pointed to the evidence of Mr Brand’s wife, adding: “She fell in love with that man in full knowledge of what he was doing. "She married him, she bore him three children.”He added that she would not have done so if Brand was “guilty as charged”.

An image taken by the first alleged victim, who he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the Labour Party conference in 1999. Picture: Met Police

Brand respects it when a woman says no and sought “approbation and adoration” from women, Mr Winter said. He told jurors: “He respects it when a women says no so that makes him someone who is not a rapist.” The barrister said: “He was seeking the approval in the sex, it’s the approval, it’s the ‘yes I will have sex with you’ and that’s what he said in his evidence.” Mr Winter referred to Brand’s evidence during which he said that consent is more important than the sex itself. He said that Brand was someone looking for “approbation and adoration”. Winter told jurors that the complainants did not make the “independent decision” to speak out. He also claimed that journalists had “poisoned the well of justice” in Brand’s case by prompting the women to come forward.

Russell Brand addresses attendees on the first day of AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, AZ. Dec. 18, 2025. Picture: Carrie Schreck/Alamy

On Friday, Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC told the court that Russell Brand saw women as “disposable” entities and they "did not matter to him". Ms Karmy-Jones told the jury: “Women as a whole were disposable; they didn’t matter to him.” The jury at Southwark Crown Court will have to reach a unanimous verdict on each count. Speaking about the six women who have come forward in the trial to accuse the comedian of rape and other sexual assault charges, Ms Karmy-Jones said: “He didn’t even need to know their names. They were just a means to an end. “As he said in a 2017 interview, they were the amusements in what he described as his playground of orgasms. “We suggest you will be satisfied so you are sure that the six complainants you have heard from told you the truth, not an invented truth, not a reimagined truth, but the real truth of what happened to them. “The whole truth, and nothing but the truth and we invite you to find him guilty on all counts.” Brand’s defence throughout the trial has been that although he admits to taking advantage of his fame to have sex with women, every sexual encounter was consensual.

Russell Brand arrives hand-in-hand with his wife Laura Gallacher. Picture: Vasyl Leibiuk/Alamy