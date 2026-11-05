The disgraced comedian is facing years behind bars after being found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults

Russell Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Russell Brand could face new charges including the rape of a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

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Brand, 51, was today found guilty of rape and three charges of sexual assault, which were committed during his showbiz career. It can now be reported that he faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court. He has been accused of raping two more women, including the teenager. It was revealed that one of the complaints comes from a woman who dated Brand when he was 30 years old and she was a schoolgirl.

A police spokesperson said: "The Met’s investigation into allegations of rape made by two women remains ongoing. "The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations. Files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants. "Detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors as inquiries continue and further investigative work is carried out." A jury today returned a guilty verdict on Brand raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. He was was also convicted of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker in 2009 when she had been forced to give him a massage. Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher left the court building soon after the verdicts were delivered.

Brand and wife Laura Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

The disgraced star was cleared by the jury of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth. He was also found not guilty of trying to drag an MTV worker in to a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001. The spectre of further charges was raised in court hearings in March and May, when Brand’s legal team sought assurances that new charges would not be brought shortly before the trial took place. His defence barrister, Ian Winter KC, said: "There may be additional complainants in this case. "That may have an impact on the argument the defence wishes to run." A series of women came forward to police after the media reporting, speaking out about being raped, forcibly kissed, and groped by Brand during his showbiz career.

Brand at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Rock of Ages' in 2012. Picture: MediaPunch Inc/Alamy