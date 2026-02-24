The actor and comedian made the in-person appearance at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday

By Danielle de Wolfe

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has pleaded not guilty to two further sexual offences, including rape, during his latest court appearance.

The British entertainer made the plea during a brief in-person appearance, arriving at Southwark Crown Court flanked by security and wearing a leopard print shirt with a number of buttons undone and sunglasses. Brand has previously denied two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault during an earlier court appearance in relation to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women. The star, who now lives in Florida, returned to London for the court date, having lodged previous pleas via video link from the US. On Tuesday at Southwark Crown Court, the 50-year-old pleaded not guilty to one further count of rape and one of sexual assault, which are both alleged to have taken place in 2009.

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court, in London, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali). Picture: Alamy

Brand previously denied two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault in relation to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women. He was granted bail and ordered to appear at Southwark Crown Court on February 24. The two latest charges are alleged to have taken place in London. The court previously heard that Brand is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room while she attended a Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, and grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and orally raping her after dragging her into a male toilet.

