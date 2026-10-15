Russell Brand 'pranced around' and 'asked woman to take pictures of him' before raping her, court hears
Brand is on trial for a string of sex offences including three counts of rape between 1999 and 2009
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Russell Brand "pranced around being silly" and asked a woman to take pictures of him before raping her, jurors have heard.
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The 51-year-old carried out the alleged attack after the pair met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the Labour Party conference in 1999.
The woman recalled seeing Brand performing "goose steps like Basil Fawlty" before attacking her, describing him as "jumping up and down being silly".
The alleged victim told police she kept quiet about the incident for years as she saw Brand becoming "more and more famous".
Read more: Russell Brand told friend he ‘may have gone a bit too far’ with woman he is accused of raping at Labour conference
Read more: Russell Brand ‘did silly walk like Basil Fawlty before pinning woman down & raping her after Labour conference,' court hears
Brand is on trial at Southwark Crown Court where he denies three charges of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault, after being accused by six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009.
In her pre-recorded interview with police shown in court, one of the alleged victims said that she believed Brand was "gay" at first, and that it did not feel like he was "trying it on" with her.
The complainant said she went back to her hotel with Brand after they had "chatted for hours".
But in the room, Brand had taken his top off, the court heard.
She said: "He was not naked fully, he had his trousers or shorts on, I think shorts or pants."
The woman said she was "taken aback" and "shocked" as Brand was "prancing around" and "sitting on the bed".
She added: "I froze a bit, I'm like ‘why have you taken your clothes off? And he was like 'it’s OK, its just how I am, don’t worry, Im mostly naked at home'".
The woman told the officer she remembered feeling "frightened" after Brand forced her to take pictures of him on her camera before allegedly raping her.
The court heard the alleged victim say: "I took pictures of him on my camera, he made me take them.
"I was frightened. I remember feeling what on earth have I got myself into and then he did rape me.
"He pushed me onto the bed. He did take my trousers off."
She added: "I couldn’t get out of the situation. Do I shout, do I scream?"
The court heard Brand told the alleged victim he "had to get back to his mum: following the incident.
The woman told the officer: "Afterwards, he didn’t think he did anything wrong.“He obviously put his clothes on, but I remember him writing down his email."
She added: "I just remember sitting there. I was crying. I just felt stupid. I remember thinking what do I do? Do I tell anybody?"
Sitting in the dock, Brand continued to tilt his head towards the TV screen on his left as the woman’s video-recorded interview was played.
The woman said a 2023 Dispatches documentary about allegations of sexual misconduct by Brand “triggered” her to go to police.
Brand claims all sexual contact was consensual, and is set to suggest that his accusers have "reimagined" the encounters they had with him after seeing media reports of his alleged sexual misconduct.
Brand's former flatmate Mark Pinheiro told jurors on Wednesday afternoon that he recalled the comedian “boasting” about sex and having an ambition to sleep with 5,000 women.
At the start of Thursday’s court hearing, Mr Justice Bennathan told the jury they would not be watching the Dispatches documentary on Brand because it "would not be fair".