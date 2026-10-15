Brand is on trial for a string of sex offences including three counts of rape between 1999 and 2009

Russell Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court today. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Russell Brand "pranced around being silly" and asked a woman to take pictures of him before raping her, jurors have heard.

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The 51-year-old carried out the alleged attack after the pair met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the Labour Party conference in 1999. The woman recalled seeing Brand performing "goose steps like Basil Fawlty" before attacking her, describing him as "jumping up and down being silly". The alleged victim told police she kept quiet about the incident for years as she saw Brand becoming "more and more famous". Read more: Russell Brand told friend he ‘may have gone a bit too far’ with woman he is accused of raping at Labour conference Read more: Russell Brand ‘did silly walk like Basil Fawlty before pinning woman down & raping her after Labour conference,' court hears

Brand is accused of three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy

Brand is on trial at Southwark Crown Court where he denies three charges of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault, after being accused by six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. In her pre-recorded interview with police shown in court, one of the alleged victims said that she believed Brand was "gay" at first, and that it did not feel like he was "trying it on" with her. The complainant said she went back to her hotel with Brand after they had "chatted for hours". But in the room, Brand had taken his top off, the court heard. She said: "He was not naked fully, he had his trousers or shorts on, I think shorts or pants." The woman said she was "taken aback" and "shocked" as Brand was "prancing around" and "sitting on the bed". She added: "I froze a bit, I'm like ‘why have you taken your clothes off? And he was like 'it’s OK, its just how I am, don’t worry, Im mostly naked at home'".

The media waiting for Russell Brand to come out of court on Wednesday. Picture: Ian Humphreys/Alamy

The woman told the officer she remembered feeling "frightened" after Brand forced her to take pictures of him on her camera before allegedly raping her. The court heard the alleged victim say: "I took pictures of him on my camera, he made me take them. "I was frightened. I remember feeling what on earth have I got myself into and then he did rape me. "He pushed me onto the bed. He did take my trousers off." She added: "I couldn’t get out of the situation. Do I shout, do I scream?" The court heard Brand told the alleged victim he "had to get back to his mum: following the incident. The woman told the officer: "Afterwards, he didn’t think he did anything wrong.“He obviously put his clothes on, but I remember him writing down his email."

Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Gallacher, leaving court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy