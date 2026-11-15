Russell Brand 'moved to category C prison' with yoga and a football team
The convicted sex offender is expected to serve two thirds of his 10-and-a-half-year sentence
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Russell Brand has been moved to a category C prison known to host a large variety of extra-curricular activities, according to reports.
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The 51-year-old comedian and convicted sex offender was jailed this week after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.
He was sentenced to a 10-and-a-half-year prison term and recently transferred from category B prison HMP Wandsworth in London to category C prison HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, per reporting.
HMP Littlehey offers a wide range of extra-curricular activities for its inmates, including yoga, choir and indoor bowls.
The prison also hosts an inter-wing football league.
Read more: Government considering change in consent laws after woman waives anonymity to accuse Russell Brand of rape at 16
Read more: Russell Brand accused of sexual misconduct by six more women
According to Sun on Sunday reporting, Brand may have been moved over concerns for his safety and belief he is a low escape risk.
His new confines consist of a single-person cell on the prison’s E Wing and he has yet to make contact with any of the other 1,200-odd inmates housed at the facility, according to the paper.
Brand is expected to serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence.
He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.
The former TV host is also facing six more accusations of sexual misconduct following his conviction.