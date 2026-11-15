Russell Brand has been moved to a category C prison known to host a large variety of extra-curricular activities, according to reports.

The 51-year-old comedian and convicted sex offender was jailed this week after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.

He was sentenced to a 10-and-a-half-year prison term and recently transferred from category B prison HMP Wandsworth in London to category C prison HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, per reporting.

HMP Littlehey offers a wide range of extra-curricular activities for its inmates, including yoga, choir and indoor bowls.

The prison also hosts an inter-wing football league.

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