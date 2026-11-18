It is not yet known where Brand will be moved next, but sources have said he had previously been assessed for the high-security HMP Wakefield, where Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was fatally stabbed last year

British comedian and actor Russell Brand arrives in Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Russell Brand is expected to be moved to a third prison after he protested his innocence in a video shared by his wife on their YouTube channel.

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According to sources, officials met on Tuesday to discuss recategorising Brand as a category A or B prisoner after Laura Brand read out the controversial message in the video shared on the social media platform. A decision was reportedly made to move Brand from the category C facility HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, where he has been imprisoned since being moved from HMP Wandsworth on Friday. It is not yet known where Brand will be moved next, but sources have said he had previously been assessed for the high-security HMP Wakefield. Read more: Russell Brand faces being banned from communicating with wife Laura while officials investigate 'appalling' statement from jail Read more: Russell Brand faces ban on speaking out from jail - as investigation launched after his wife shared convicted rapist's 'sermon'

The facility is colloquially known as “monster mansion” due to its notorious history of keeping murderers and sex offenders jailed there. But the West Yorkshire prison, where Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was fatally stabbed last year, has since been deemed too dangerous. In a statement shared by Laura Brand, the convicted rapist wrote: “As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.”

The Ministry of Justice launched an “urgent investigation” after Brand’s statement was read out on the pair’s YouTube show. The MOJ said it does not comment on individual cases but told LBC: “Governors can restrict prisoners' communications where necessary and proportionate to protect victims, public safety or prison security. “We are establishing how this statement was communicated and whether any prison rules were breached.” According to The Sun, Brand 'dictated' the statement to Laura during a phone call from the Category C jail. A source told the paper: "He's also caused his victims further distress and trauma. "That has gone down like a lead balloon at the prison as it makes them look careless and stupid." LBC also revealed that prison staff are “astonished” that Brand was last week transferred from the Category B HMP Wandsworth Prison to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, a specialist Category C sex offenders prison, meaning he will have more freedom and amenities.

Brand was expected to be transferred to HMP Isle of Wight, a specialist Category B Prison for sex offenders. Picture: Darren Toogood/Alamy