Jurors in Russell Brand trial shown pictures of home where 'he raped woman' after Hammersmith Apollo show
Images were shown to the jury showing Brand's then home in Hampstead where the rape allegedly took place
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Former TV star and comedian Russell Brand raped a woman at his home after meeting her when she came to one of his stand-up performances at the Hammersmith Apollo, jurors have heard.
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The complainant told police she met Brand backstage at the event, then went to his Hampstead home knowing they would have sex.
But she says a consensual encounter became rape when he ignored her pleas for him to stop.
Brand, 52, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks against six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009.
Photos were shown to the jury on Tuesday of Brand's home at the time, where the rape allegedly took place.
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In a pre-recorded interview played in court, the woman said Brand forced her to shower while he watched, then instructed her to brush her teeth with a toothbrush that had been laid out.
The woman said she "wanted it to be over" during the consensual sex, she recounted the "traumatic" anal rape.
She told police that Brand "hurt me and harmed me, and when I asked him to stop he didn't.
She added: "The horror in anyone that I told was not enough to make me believe I didn’t deserve it."
The woman – who is the final alleged victim to give evidence – said Brand invited three women to have drinks with him after he performed to the packed crowd at the venue in February 2009, pointing at them in the foyer and simply saying "you".
Afterwards she says the comedian looked "horrified" and instructed her to "clear up the mess you have made".
The court also heard from a woman who alleges Brand sexually assaulted in the mid-2000s after encountering her at a radio studio in central London.
The complainant said that Brand appeared to find it funny after he "grabbed her breasts and forcefully kissed" her, which she says was witnessed by three men and one woman who "did nothing".
Giving evidence on Tuesday, the woman described Brand as a "perfect stranger" to her and she recalled him saying "aye aye" before grabbing her face.
She told jurors: "He was kissing me and he was pushing his body against me.
"It was hard, I would say it was sloppy. He was kissing me all down my neck. His hands at that time were all over me.
"He touched my bum, touched my breasts."
She added: "It was very, very rough. It was hard, I would say that his whole body was pressed against me, the kisses were hard and sloppy, going down my neck.
"The reason I used the word frenzied is because it was just violent.
"It was hard and he just wasn’t stopping."
She told the court she was "stunned" and described being in a "haze", and told Brand to "f*** off" as she pushed him away.
She added: "He kind of stumbled back, then it was just still.
"I remember he made like a sound, that was like funny, ha ha, like that."
She recalled a man who "started laughing, almost like it was to break the tension".
She told the court she looked to a woman who witnessed the assault, but she "didn't say anything".
The trial continues.