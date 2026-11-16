Lawyers must stop deploying myths about rape in wake of Brand trial, minister warns
The comedian deployed a series of rape myths during his trial including arguing his accusers should not be believed because they had not screamed, kicked out, or fled when they were being attacked.
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The Justice Secretary has called for new rules to be introduced to prevent lawyers from using myths about rape to defend their clients.
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Alex Norris has written to the body that supervises barristers in the wake of the Russell Brand trial, according to The Times.
In his letter to the Bar Standards Board (BSB), Mr Norris warned it is “unacceptable” for the profession to “perpetuate myths” about rape victims in court, and said those who flout the rules could face disciplinary action such as being barred from practice.
Brand, 51, deployed a series of rape myths during his trial at Southwark Crown Court, including arguing that his accusers should not be believed because they had not screamed, kicked out, or fled when they were being attacked.
Brand was convicted of attacks against four of the six women who gave evidence against him, and he is now serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison term for one count of rape and three sexual assaults.
In his closing speech to the jury, Brand’s defence barrister Ian Winter KC put forward arguments that the comedian could not be a rapist as his accusers had not “resisted or screamed or even tried to leave”.
Mr Norris wrote in his letter to the BSB: “(The board) must send a strong signal to the profession on the harm arising from rape myths, and that the perpetuation of such myths within a court room is unacceptable, just as they are unacceptable in our society at large.”
A spokesperson for the BSB told The Times it agreed that rape and sexual assault cases “must be decided on the basis of the evidence and not prejudice”, adding: “That is one of the reasons why we set up an expert reference group to advise on strengthening standards for barristers acting in rape and serious sexual offence cases.
“We will continue to work urgently with the government to address the issues raised.”
A spokesperson for the Bar Council, which represents barristers, told the paper that a defendant denying a rape offence had a “right to have evidence tested in court”, and stressed the importance of the BSB remaining “independent of the government”.
It comes as Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy urged the entertainment industry to “get its house in order” or face a government crackdown.
She is set to meet with senior members of the media, arts and sports industries on Monday and call on them to introduce systems to protect young employees and freelancers from harassment and abuse by older, more powerful men.
Writing in The Times, she said: “The brave women who came forward to expose Brand have paid a heavy price for it.
“They, and a handful of persistent journalists, are the only reason he has been finally brought to justice.
“More victims will not come forwards unless and until we change the power balance and change the system.”