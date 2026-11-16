The Justice Secretary has called for new rules to be introduced to prevent lawyers from using myths about rape to defend their clients.

Alex Norris has written to the body that supervises barristers in the wake of the Russell Brand trial, according to The Times.

In his letter to the Bar Standards Board (BSB), Mr Norris warned it is “unacceptable” for the profession to “perpetuate myths” about rape victims in court, and said those who flout the rules could face disciplinary action such as being barred from practice.

Brand, 51, deployed a series of rape myths during his trial at Southwark Crown Court, including arguing that his accusers should not be believed because they had not screamed, kicked out, or fled when they were being attacked.

Brand was convicted of attacks against four of the six women who gave evidence against him, and he is now serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison term for one count of rape and three sexual assaults.

In his closing speech to the jury, Brand’s defence barrister Ian Winter KC put forward arguments that the comedian could not be a rapist as his accusers had not “resisted or screamed or even tried to leave”.