The comedian is accused of groping women and forcing them into sexual acts in allegations spanning 10 years.

Comedian and actor Russel Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, arrives at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The jury has now been sworn in as the trial of television personality Russell Brand gets underway.

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The 51-year-old comedian and entertainment figure stands accused of rape and sexual assault, including groping women and forcing them to engage in sexual acts. The 13-person jury was sworn in at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, with the group brought into the courtroom ahead of the six-week trial. Eight men and four women make up the group of twelve considered the jury proper, with one additional alternate juror involved in proceedings as a safety measure should any of the dozen be forced to step back from the trial. The allegations against Brand consist of seven charges spanning a 10-year period, stretching from 1999 to 2009. On Monday morning, Brand was accompanied by his wife, Laura Gallacher, as he arrived for the start of the trial.

Brand in court on Monday. Picture: PA

With Brand in the dock, Mr Justice Bennathan warned the jury that Wednesday would mark the start of the group's work in deciding whether the star was guilty of the charges. A group of 50 prospective jurors were asked last week if they had seen a Channel 4 documentary or read a newspaper article concerning allegations about Brand in 2023. “We are about to start the trial of one Mr Russell Brand,” said the judge. “Many of you will have heard of him.

“About three years ago, there was a TV programme and was a long article in the Times newspaper in which some allegations were made against him of sexual misconduct. “They were allegations he firmly denied. “The jury in this trial will hear something about that programme and the allegations in the programme and the newspaper article. “But we, the lawyers and the judge, all agree if any of you remember as you stand here today watching the Channel 4 documentary or remember reading the article in the Times about three years ago, please put a hand up now.” The judge then dismissed six members of the jury panel who identified that they remembered seeing the media coverage. It is expected that the jury selection process will continue on Tuesday, ahead of the prosecution opening its case against Brand on Wednesday morning. The jurors have also been told that the trial is expected to last around six weeks. Brand arrived for court in a black Mercedes on Monday morning, waiting for a few minutes to leave the vehicle before taking Ms Gallacher by the hand. He said nothing to members of the press as he walked into the courthouse, and did not respond to shouted questions. Wearing a grey suit, a white unbuttoned shirt with a brown neckerchief underneath, brown boots and sunglasses, Brand remained seated and displayed little emotion as the jury selectin process began. Brand denies three charges of rape, three counts of sexual assaults, and one allegation of indecent assault, made by six women.

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court with his wife Laura Gallacher. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Russell Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

Previous hearings have heard Brand is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and forcing her into a sex act in a toilet, and kissing and groping a radio station worker. Essex-born Brand started out as a stand-up comedian and his showbiz career took off when he was picked to front Big Brother spin-off shows by Channel 4. He became one of Britain’s best-known comedians in the 2000s and won presenting roles including the 2007 Brit Awards, Comic Relief and the MTV Music Video Awards, and hosted his own show on BBC Radio 2. He made the move into Hollywood films with roles including an Arthur remake, comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 2012 musical comedy Rock Of Ages. In recent years, he has pivoted to podcasting and online influencing, and now lives in Florida in the United States. Brand, who pleaded not guilty to the charges during pre-trial hearings, is on bail.