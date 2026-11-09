The judge is expected to hear impact statements from Brand’s victims and legal submissions from the lawyers before passing sentence.

Russell Brand is found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Russell Brand is set to return to court on Monday to be sentenced for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three other women during his showbiz career.

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The former comedian and actor, now 51, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping a woman in 2009, as well as sexually assaulting female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009. Mr Justice Bennathan ordered Brand to start his prison sentence immediately after being found guilty last Thursday afternoon, sending him straight to prison. The judge will pass sentence on Monday, telling the shamed star how long he must now serve in custody. Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, left court in tears after the guilty verdicts, while Brand was last seen mouthing “I’m OK” to his lawyers before being led to the cells. On Monday, the judge is expected to hear impact statements from Brand’s victims and legal submissions from the lawyers before passing sentence. Read More: Katy Perry "dark marriage" secrets to ex-husband Russell Brand to be exposed Read More: Russell Brand a 'seriously unwell sex addict', says woman at centre of 2008 Sachsgate scandal

A four-week trial heard how Brand preyed on women. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

A four-week trial heard how Brand preyed on women that he encountered on his way to becoming one of Britain’s best-known comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood actor who was briefly married to singer Katy Perry. He claimed to have only ever had consensual sex during a “promiscuous” life, which he insisted had been packed with “idiocy” but never illegal. But his victims told a different story, of a famous and powerful man who kissed and groped women within seconds of meeting them, pursued his sexual ambitions relentlessly, and laughed at and gaslit women after the attacks. Friends and former colleagues of Brand also came forward to give evidence of his ambition to sleep with 5,000 women, an “insane” sexual appetite, and his bad behaviour towards women being “normalised” as he became increasingly famous. Brand was convicted by the jury of raping a 21-year-old fan in 2009, after meeting her following one of his stand-up shows at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Press photographers surround Russell Brand's prison van as it leaves Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The woman told jurors she was a huge Brand fan and had willingly engaged in a threesome with him backstage despite having a boyfriend at the time. She agreed to go to Brand’s Hampstead home for sex a few days later, but a consensual encounter turned into rape when the comedian suddenly forced the woman into anal sex. Another woman told the court how her breasts were groped by Brand in the Nordic bar in Soho, just seconds after she had been introduced to him at a 2004 party. She recalled Brand’s “weird” grin as he carried out the sexual assault, brazenly grabbing her in the middle of a packed bar. In 2005, Brand kissed and groped a third woman during a visit to the Capital Radio studios in London, pouncing on her as she walked out of a room. She remembers looking to Brand’s entourage for help but no one came to her aid, before she eventually managed to push the comedian away.