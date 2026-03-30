The judge said the court would struggle to find jurors who could sit through the start of the summer holidays

British comedian and actor Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court in south London on February 24, 2026 after attending a one-day plea and trial preparation hearing. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Russell Brand’s trial over allegations of rape and sexual assault has been delayed until October.

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The comedian, actor, and podcaster, 50, is accused of three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault, with six women alleging crimes dating from 1999 to 2009. He denies them all. Brand was first charged in April 2025 with alleged offences against four of the women, and his trial was set to start on June 16 this year at Southwark Crown Court. Fresh charges involving two new complainants were brought in January and, at a hearing on Monday, Mr Justice Bennathan agreed to delay the trial until October 12. Read more: Girl, 16, who died after being found seriously injured in street in Leeds was stabbed in the back 'in row over boy' Read more: Renoir and Matisse masterpieces worth millions among those stolen in Italian museum heist

Brand attends the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024. Picture: Getty

Brand was not present in court for Monday’s hearing, but was represented by barrister Ian Winter KC. The comedian has previously appeared twice at the courthouse to enter not guilty pleas to all the allegations he faces. The court heard the original trial was scheduled for up to five weeks, but is now expected to last for around two months. The judge said if Brand’s trial started in mid-June, the court may run out of time to hear it and would struggle to find jurors who could sit through the start of the summer holidays. At the hearing on Monday, the judge formally joined together the two sets of charges that Brand faces.

Brand donned a liberally unbuttoned animal print shirt and white hat for his last court appearance, where he held on to a Bible as he entered the court building. Picture: Alamy

A court previously heard the actor is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room while she attended a Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, and grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and orally raping her after dragging her into a male toilet. He is also alleged to have grabbed a radio station worker’s face, pushing her against a wall and kissing her before groping her breasts and buttocks. Brand donned a liberally unbuttoned animal print shirt and white hat for his last court appearance, where he held on to a Bible as he entered the court building.

Brand presented Big Brother’s Big Mouth and Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack. Picture: Getty