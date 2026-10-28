Brand said it was “wrong” that he used his fame in the 2000s to “facilitate sexual access” as he concluded giving evidence in his rape trial.

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court, where he faces rape and sexual assault charges. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Russell Brand has admitted he dedicated much of his life to “beyond reckless philandering” - but a judge told him consent is "the million dollar question" as he concluded giving evidence at his rape trial.

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The former comedian is accused of three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault, and on Tuesday an allegation of indecent assault was changed to a charge of attempted indecent assault. He denies all charges. The 51-year-old gave evidence for more than four hours at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, issuing a string of denials to the charges he faces. The judge, when questioning Brand on accounts he gave in police interviews, said: “You knew consent was the million dollar question". “I can tell the truth that I wasn’t looking at sex talk in that way,” he replied. The trial heard from six women who say they were the victims of sexual misconduct by Brand between 1999 and 2009. A prosecutor suggested Brand had “never asked” one of the victims “if she was up for it”. Read more: Russell Brand declares 'today is the day for truth and justice' as defence on sex charges begins Read more: 'I led a very promiscuous life, which I have spent years denouncing': Russell Brand trial hears statement he made to police

Russell Brand says 'no one will touch me with a bargepole' since allegations made about him amid sex charge trial. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/Getty

Ms Karmy-Jones said: “You just did it.” Brand replied: “It’s not true, that’s not what happened.” He also admitted he “dedicated” a lot of his life to “philandering”. He told jurors as his evidence concluded on Wednesday afternoon: “I do recognise I have been a very determined and focused man and with regard to the latter, with women, of course which is the subject of my trial, I’ve been persuasive, seductive, begging and flirting, and dedicated a lot of my life to what seems now beyond reckless, philandering, and idiocy.” Brand also told jurors he now believes it was “wrong” that he used his fame in the 2000s to “facilitate sexual access”. He said: “As I became more successful and famous I was very comfortable allowing that to facilitate sexual access which I agree with you was wrong.” Brand was quizzed by police four times between November 2023 and July 2025, and each time insisted he has “never engaged in any non-consensual sexual activity”. During the course of his evidence, Brand told the court he does not remember some of the incidents in the charges and in others he remembers only a consensual sexual encounter. In his statements to police, he detailed kissing hundreds of fans while out in public, having sex in toilets, and abruptly ending sexual encounters with women once they had finished.

Earlier, Brand told the court that he was barred from visiting his sick baby son at Great Ormond Street Hospital after publicly being accused of rape. "The reason given by Great Ormond Street Hospital when my son was receiving open heart surgery and subsequent treatment was due to the material published," he said. He says the hospital told him "they had to bar my attendance and presence". "They were unclear about what particular legal reason there was, but that was the reason they gave to my wife Laura and I."

Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court for the latest day of his trial. Picture: Vasyl Leibiuk/Alamy

Brand also confirmed he would “pick out people” at gigs and invite them to the bar, while being questioned about a woman he is accused of raping after a stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. When he was previously interviewed by police, he said he could not remember her or the events in question. He says he has subsequently been able to refresh his memory of meeting her, but did not remember picking her out to go to the upstairs bar. He did however confirm that he would "pick out people" to invite them to the bar area. The jury heard that Brand saved the woman’s number with a “T” next to it, referring to the word “tart”, which he explained was what he used "to denote casual hook ups.” One woman's name had two asterisks next to it, which he told the courtmeant: “Never, ever forget this individual, this is a memorable encounter.”

Katy Perry got divorced Russell Brand on December 30, 2011, after 14 months of marriage. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty

Earlier, he told the court of “staggering fame” after marrying pop star Katy Perry. He began his defence confirming the dates he worked for different TV shows and different media companies. At each point, he is asked if he was famous, and when he gets to 2004, he responds: "Moderately famous." He agrees with the defence that by 2009, he was "very famous". He is then asked: "Did you marry Katy Perry in October 2010?" to which he replies: "Yes". He proceeds to confirm that he met the singer at the VMA awards in September 2009. The defence asks Brand if that brought about: “A sea change in your life?" "It did," Brand responds. "Staggering fame."

Brand said marrying Perry brought 'staggering fame' into his life. Picture: MARK RALSTON/Getty

As he arrived at Southwark Crown Court for the latest day of his trial, Russell Brand told reporters that today is the day for “truth and justice”. The 51-year-old held hands with his wife Laura Gallacher as he exited a black vehicle and approached the central London court. Asked by reporters if he wanted to say anything, he said: “Due to the circumstances of the day, I think it would be inappropriate for me to say anything other than I’m very grateful that today is the day for truth and justice.” He added: “We are blessed that, as of yet, we have a system that can accommodate such things”. Brand wore a navy suit with a white open-neck shirt and a folded tie. Yesterday, the court heard that Brand told police his “very promiscuous” celebrity lifestyle of kissing fans and sleeping with countless women has now been “unfavourably reframed” into rape and sexual assault claims.

Brand was previously quizzed by police four times between November 2023 and July 2025, and each time insisted he has “never engaged in any non-consensual sexual activity”. The former comedian, who is now on trial for raping and sexually assaulting a series of women, told detectives that sexual misconduct allegations first made in 2023 following an investigation by The Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4 are “false”. In his statements to police, he detailed kissing hundreds of fans while out in public, having sex in toilets, and abruptly ending sexual encounters with women once they had finished. “I led a very promiscuous life in the past, which I have spent years openly denouncing,” he said. “On 16 September 2023, a defamatory and fictitious documentary was broadcast in conjunction with the publication of two national newspapers containing false anonymised allegations which led to unprecedented media reporting.

The 51-year-old held hands with his wife Laura Gallacher as he exited a black vehicle and approached the central London court. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/Getty

“Subsequently, both the media and the police publicly invited additional allegations to be made, which resulted in further encounters being invented or reimagined.” In a police interview in December 2023, Brand said he did not recall the women who had come forward to accuse him, but he said: “It is entirely possible that I may have encountered them and that we may have engaged in consensual sexual activity or physical contact that has since been reimagined.” He continued that he engaged in “friendly, consensual and warm” interactions with fans when there was “often physical contact”. “At live shows, press events, junkets, and book signings I did my best to be accessible, non-discriminatory, and loving. “I spent a lot of time at these events. I have shared kisses with hundreds of members of the public during press events, and photos of many such kisses, in front of hundreds of people, are available online.

Prior to his rise to fame, Brand is accused of raping a woman he met at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth in 1999. Picture: Alberto Pezzali/Getty

“Everything I did in public once I was famous could be photographed or recorded and end up in the tabloids – I was aware of this. “I routinely made provocative jokes or comments both with members of the public and during live performances and broadcasts. “I did on occasion find reasons for leaving, or for asking partners in casual sexual encounters to leave, shortly after the experience had concluded. “I had sexual encounters in countless locations and scenarios, often with people I had just met. “The way of life that I have described, the magnitude of the promiscuity, deceptively rendered in recent media attacks, accompanied by advertisements for complainants, have caused consensual encounters to be unfavourably reframed decades later.”

Russel Brand arrives at court . Picture: TOBY SHEPHEARD/Getty

Addressing one allegation, that he had sexually assaulted and raped an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar, Brand said it is “likely” he was at the event. But he added: “At no point would I have touched (her) breasts unless it was consensual. “I have had consensual sex in toilet cubicles during parties. I have never forced anyone into a toilet, and I have never forced my penis into anyone’s mouth. “As I stated at the outset, I have never engaged in any non-consensual sexual activity.”