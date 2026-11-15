Russell Brand's wife shares message from rapist comedian after first days of ten-year jail term
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Laura Gallacher has shared a message from her husband Russell Brand, who has served the first week of his 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.
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The disgraced comedian was jailed this week after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.
Earlier this year, Brand and Gallacher began releasing a weekly YouTube podcast called Sunday Service, which they carried on recording throughout his trial.
On Sunday, Gallacher released another episode which began with her reading a passage from Brand’s bible.
The 39-year-old, who is the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, said during the episode: “Russell has asked me to read something to you.”
Reading the message from a notebook, she went on: “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support.
“As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.
“The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.
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“I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.
“The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated.
“And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.
“I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us.”
Gallacher choked up as she said: “Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ. Russell.”
She began the episode by saying she is here to “continue the good work that was being established here in this Sunday service community, something very, very close to mine and Russell’s heart”.
“It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same, and we trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything he’s doing right now,” she added.
“Even though it’s painful, and obviously, will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion and my person with me, but I want to continue, and I’m grateful for the support.”
Gallacher said she is speaking to her husband, adding: “He’s okay, and he’s praying.”
According to The Sun on Sunday, Brand was moved out of HMP Wandsworth and transported to the category C prison HMP Littlehey on Friday.
The prison offers a large variety of extra-curricular activities for its inmates, including yoga, choir and indoor bowls.
Brand was sentenced to a 10-and-a-half-year prison term on Monday afternoon.
He is expected to serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence.
He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.