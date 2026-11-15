Russell Brand, with his wife Laura Gallacher, arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault, relating to six women. Picture date: Thursday November 5, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Laura Gallacher has shared a message from her husband Russell Brand, who has served the first week of his 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.

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The disgraced comedian was jailed this week after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career. Earlier this year, Brand and Gallacher began releasing a weekly YouTube podcast called Sunday Service, which they carried on recording throughout his trial. On Sunday, Gallacher released another episode which began with her reading a passage from Brand’s bible. The 39-year-old, who is the daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, said during the episode: “Russell has asked me to read something to you.” Reading the message from a notebook, she went on: “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. “As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. Read More: Senior minister admits 'imbalance of power' needs to be considered in consent law, after woman accuses Russell Brand of rape at 16 Read More: Russell Brand 'moved to category C prison' with yoga and a football team

According to The Sun on Sunday, Brand was moved out of HMP Wandsworth and transported to the category C prison HMP Littlehey on Friday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe. “The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. “And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. “I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us.” Gallacher choked up as she said: “Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ. Russell.”