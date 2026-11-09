Russell Brand sentencing LIVE: Rapist faces years in jail after being found guilty
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Russell Brand will be sentenced today for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three other women during his showbiz career.
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The former comedian and actor, now 51, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping a woman in 2009, as well as sexually assaulting female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009.
Mr Justice Bennathan ordered Brand to start his prison sentence immediately after being found guilty last Thursday afternoon, sending him straight to prison.
The judge will pass sentence on Monday, telling the shamed star how long he must now serve in custody.
Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, left court in tears after the guilty verdicts, while Brand was last seen mouthing “I’m OK” to his lawyers before being led to the cells.
On Monday, the judge is expected to hear impact statements from Brand’s victims and legal submissions from the lawyers before passing sentence.
A four-week trial heard how Brand preyed on women that he encountered on his way to becoming one of Britain’s best-known comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood actor who was briefly married to singer Katy Perry.
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Follow LBC's live coverage as Russell Brand is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court
Katy Perry "dark marriage" secrets to ex-husband Russell Brand
Russell Brand's ex-wife, Katy Perry, is set to confess new secrets about her "dark marriage" to the convicted offender in her upcoming book and Netflix-style docuseries.
Perry has yet to break her silence with comments on her ex-husband's conviction for rape and sexual assault; however, she's reportedly planning to disclose the truth about her marriage in two upcoming projects.
The singer mentioned that she was waiting for the outcome of the trial, but has been in 'active discussions' to tell her version of their short-lived marriage.
Perry was left out of the opening statement and general evidence in Brand's London trial, while prosecutors also decided not to bring up Brand's religious interests and conversion to Christianity.
Brand's offending laid bare
Brand preyed on women that he encountered on his way to becoming one of Britain’s best-known comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood actor who was briefly married to singer Katy Perry.
He claimed to have only ever had consensual sex during a “promiscuous” life, which he insisted had been packed with “idiocy” but never illegal.
But his victims told a different story, of a famous and powerful man who kissed and groped women within seconds of meeting them, pursued his sexual ambitions relentlessly, and laughed at and gaslit women after the attacks.
Friends and former colleagues of Brand also came forward to give evidence of his ambition to sleep with 5,000 women, an “insane” sexual appetite, and his bad behaviour towards women being “normalised” as he became increasingly famous.
Brand was convicted by the jury of raping a 21-year-old fan in 2009, after meeting her following one of his stand-up shows at the Hammersmith Apollo.
The woman told jurors she was a huge Brand fan and had willingly engaged in a threesome with him backstage despite having a boyfriend at the time.
She agreed to go to Brand’s Hampstead home for sex a few days later, but a consensual encounter turned into rape when the comedian suddenly forced the woman into anal sex.
Another woman told the court how her breasts were groped by Brand in the Nordic bar in Soho, just seconds after she had been introduced to him at a 2004 party.
She recalled Brand’s “weird” grin as he carried out the sexual assault, brazenly grabbing her in the middle of a packed bar.
In 2005, Brand kissed and groped a third woman during a visit to a radio station in London, pouncing on her as she walked out of a room.
She remembers looking to Brand’s entourage for help but no one came to her aid, before she eventually managed to push the comedian away.
Brand was also convicted of putting his head into the groin of a female Channel 4 worker, after she had been forced to give him a massage in 2009.
The woman told the court how Brand had refused to continue a recording session unless she massaged him, and members of his entourage encouraged it instead of protecting her.
Brand was also confronted by his owns words from his 2007 book, My Booky Wook, during the trial, including a boast that he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”.
Brand, who claimed to be the victim of a media conspiracy, was convicted by the jury of rape and three sexual assaults, and cleared of two further charges of rape and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.
Prisoner van leaves HMP Wandsworth
A prisoner transport van left category A prison HMP Wandsworth in south-west London earlier this morning. Russell Brand is understood to have been held there ahead of sentencing.
It was not clear whether Brand was on board the van.
The Serco van was seen leaving the prison not long after 8am this morning.
Brand is being sentenced at Southwark Crown Court today.
Russell Brand to be sentenced today
Russell Brand is to be sentenced for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three other women during his showbiz career.
The former comedian and actor, now 51, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping a woman in 2009, as well as sexually assaulting female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009.
He has been warned he is facing a substantial jail term. The judge is expected to hear impact statements from Brand’s victims and legal submissions from the lawyers before passing sentence.