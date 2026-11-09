Russell Brand will be sentenced today for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three other women during his showbiz career.

The former comedian and actor, now 51, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping a woman in 2009, as well as sexually assaulting female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009.

Mr Justice Bennathan ordered Brand to start his prison sentence immediately after being found guilty last Thursday afternoon, sending him straight to prison.

The judge will pass sentence on Monday, telling the shamed star how long he must now serve in custody.

Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, left court in tears after the guilty verdicts, while Brand was last seen mouthing “I’m OK” to his lawyers before being led to the cells.

On Monday, the judge is expected to hear impact statements from Brand’s victims and legal submissions from the lawyers before passing sentence.

A four-week trial heard how Brand preyed on women that he encountered on his way to becoming one of Britain’s best-known comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood actor who was briefly married to singer Katy Perry.

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