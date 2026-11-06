Russell Brand spends first night in jail after being found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults
The 51-year-old preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV host, and a Hollywood movie star.
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Russell Brand has spent his first night in a cell ahead of potentially years-long imprisonment for rape and sexual offences.
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On Thursday, the actor and comedian was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career.
The 51-year-old preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV host, and a Hollywood movie star.
At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours.
He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.
It can now be reported that he faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings.
Read more: 'You f***ed it': Russell Brand's barrister goes on furious tirade against journalist outside court
Read more: Russell Brand could be hit with new charges including rape of teenage girl
His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his immense fame to pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women.
The trial heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”, ignored pleas from women for him to stop.
During sentencing remarks, the judge told Brand the verdicts would carry a “significant custodial term”.
Mr Justice Bennathan said: “You’ve been convicted of a number of offences including rape.
“The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody.”
Brand's plea for bail to be given over the weekend as an “act of humanity” so that he could say goodbye to his children was rejected by the judge, who believed he would flee instead of returning to court.
The former comedian loudly responded “yes My Lord” when he was remanded into custody.
He told his wife Laura Gallacher “I love you” after entering the dock and closed his eyes as the jury delivered its verdicts, at the end of a trial that lasted nearly four weeks.
It was revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court that he has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges.
Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and Equalities, paid tribute to the women who came forward.
She told LBC: "It takes enormous bravery and courage to talk about deeply personal experiences of sexual violence and to go through a court process and a criminal justice process.
"And I welcome the fact that the judge has said that a custodial sentence will follow from this."
She continued: "What I would hope women would take from this is that they should feel that they should feel supported to come forward, supported through that process.
"We are making changes to make it easier for women to get what they need when they experience violence, but there is still more to do because, as we know, over many, many years, women's voices haven't been heard, and they've not been believed when they've reported crimes.
"And that is changing and has to change further."
The jury found him guilty of groping another MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but not guilty of going on to rape her in a toilet.
Brand was convicted of kissing and groping a radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005.
He was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.
Brand was also convicted by the jury of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker in 2009 when she had been forced to give him a massage.
Brand was found not guilty by the jury of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth.
He was also cleared of trying to drag an MTV worker in to a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001.
Brand had claimed to be the victim of a media conspiracy to paint him as a sexual predator and insisted in court that consent to him was “more important than sex itself”.
But he faced the compelling evidence of six women who accused him of crimes stretching from 1999 to 2009.
Brand was also confronted with his own words from his 2007 book in which he claimed sex was a “birthright” and friends who revealed his relentless pursuit of sleeping with 5,000 women.
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police Service, said: "Today's verdict is first and foremost a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.
"Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed their trust in us. Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible.
"Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.
"I want to pay tribute to the team of detectives and specialist staff who worked tirelessly on this investigation. Their professionalism, determination and compassion for the victims represent the very best of the Metropolitan Police.