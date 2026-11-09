Today, Russell Brand has been sentenced after a jury of eight men and four women found him guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault in a court of law.

Two further rapes are now also under investigation.

The accusations come as little surprise to many current and former entertainment industry employees - myself included. The verdict, however, did.

Powerful sexual predators like Russell Brand are nothing new. These larger-than-life characters, hiding in plain sight, have historically thrived within the cushioned confines of the entertainment industry. Brand is but the latest example of talent sheltered from the long arm of justice for far too long by a fundamental power imbalance that bleeds through the creative industries.

And that money and a strong legal team can often go a long way towards deterring accusers.

Data from Rape Crisis England & Wales suggests one in four women have experienced rape or sexual assault since the age of 16. Moreover, the latest figures released by the Crime Prosecution Service (CPS) show that rape reports over the first three months of 2026 were up 16.5 per cent on the same period the year before.

That can be read in a number of ways. Either more people feel confident enough to come forward to police with their allegations, or the number of rapes taking place is steadily increasing.

My first encounter with the comedian-turned-actor came on the set of Big Brother’s Big Mouth back in the noughties. I was a shy teenager, an audience member - and it was clear from the off that he was a charismatic and intelligent star with a magnetic personality. Clad in skinny jeans, pointed boots and a hat from beneath which sprouted wild hair, I remember watching as young girls, women and men alike fawned over him.

It was a brief encounter as he approached the height of his stardom - one that showcased the power Brand held over the public. He was every inch the puppet master.

My second encounter, a handful of years later at London 2012, showcased how the star was able to walk a fine line between sexual comedy and inappropriate behaviour. I was a film student. He was the star who approached me with a thoroughly inappropriate and unsolicited, innuendo-laden comment. I shrugged the whole incident off as a flattering interaction with a comedian.

In hindsight, it was just one of many encounters during my time in the industry that exposed a power imbalance that has long existed. The nature of freelance employment, short-term contracts, and unpredictable work plays into the hands of those at the top who choose to abuse their power and position. As a crew member, producers have the power to hire and fire you at will. One accusation, one report, can see a freelancer blacklisted from the industry.

As one Channel 4 employee who was sexually assaulted by Brand put it, her attack was “brushed under the carpet” by her bosses.

It’s a sentiment echoed by comedian Katherine Ryan in a now-widely re-circulated clip following Brand’s conviction, with the comedian speaking of a prolific “predator” within the entertainment industry.

The interview between Ryan and Louis Theroux, taken from a 2022 episode of Louis Theroux Interviews, sees her reveal that a well-known comedian remains at large despite sexual allegations against him. It is widely rumoured that she had been referring to her time on Comedy Central's Roast Battle in 2018, a show in which she appeared alongside Brand.

“You can be cancelled if you accuse too many men of sexual assault,” she tells Theroux. “And then you’re labelled a troublemaker - and people don’t book you anymore.

Adding: “I think it’s more quiet disappearance than cancellation.”

My time in the entertainment industry, albeit a decade ago, showed me that, as a woman, your career prospects often hinged on amiability. A toxic culture of silence, complicity and dismissal existed, one that was drummed into you from the day you stepped onto set.

You were taught not to complain.

And while the ‘Me Too’ movement has done wonders for shedding light on predatory behaviour and reforming many aspects of the industry, those at the top retain the ability to hire and fire freelancers at will - often at the behest of talent. Talent holds the keys, executives and producers hold the power, and freelance crew members are the silent pillars supporting the industry.

Film and television projects have long been blighted by disproportionate power dynamics - we saw it with Saville, we saw it with Weinstein, and in many ways, Brand is yet another magnifying glass placed over an industry plagued by bad behaviour.

As long as the entertainment industry remains reliant on freelancers, short-term contracts and project-based employment, the power will always lie in the hands of those at the top.

We’re now on the precipice of a ‘Me Too Two Point Zero’ - and that prospect can’t be ignored.

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Danielle De Wolfe is Senior Digital News Editor at LBC.

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