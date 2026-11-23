Russell Brand is reportedly set to continue making around £2 million per year from inside prison, according to financial records.

The YouTube channel, while not making any money itself, allows Brand to reach millions of followers and maintain ties to other lucrative streaming platforms.

Records indicate that Brand is profiting from a variety of revenue streams, despite his YouTube account being demonetised.

The company, Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm Limited had assets of £3.3m when plans to wind it down were published at the end of last year.

The jailed comedian's production company's financial accounts show that he has made around £2m per year for the past five years through various revenue streams.

Ms Gallacher read out the message from her husband on their YouTube podcast last week, prompting an official investigation into whether Brand had breached prison rules.

A previous video in which Ms Gallacher shared a message from the jailed sex offender protesting he is not guilty is still on Brand’s YouTube channel despite ministers asking for it to be removed.

His wife, Laura Gallacher, has said she is “proud” to still be married to him and will “honour” parameters set by prison staff following controversy over a message she shared from her jailed rapist husband.

In her latest post on Brand’s YouTube channel, which has 6.6 million subscribers, Ms Gallacher said on Sunday: “Last week’s episode drew a considerable amount of attention, and now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honour that.”

Ms Gallacher’s latest video podcast, which largely consisted of her reciting Bible verses, did not include any messages from Brand.

Speaking in front of a poster for The Secret Policeman’s Ball, Ms Gallacher said: “I am choosing to continue Sunday service because I really enjoy it. It continues to be a great education for me, and I enjoy reading the supportive comments.

“And I have been so heartened, even in the past week, by many of the messages I got, and that is what inspired me to do it this week and to look at the ways that I can continue and move forward with this.

“It’s also a place where I will continue to be proud to be a wife, a mother, and a woman defending her family at a time when the media’s image of what kind of a woman I am is under so much scrutiny.”

Brand is serving a 10-and-a-half-year term after he was convicted of one count of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court on November 5.

Andy Burnham previously called on Google to take down the video, which has more than one million views, in which Brand claims his innocence via his wife, saying they should “show some responsibility”.

But he said he “wouldn’t leap” to changing the law to force social media companies to take down the content.

"I would first say to the social media companies, show some responsibility here,” he said.

The Government has no power to compel YouTube’s parent company Google to remove the video, but has been in “dialogue” with the tech firm over it.

Justice officials submitted an official request to Google, which owns YouTube, asking for the video to be removed.

But according to reports, Google denied the request because it determined its rules had not been broken.

Meta disabled Brand’s Instagram and Facebook accounts after his conviction.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested that if she was in power she would not immediately reach to demand Google remove the video.

She also told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “My personal opinion is that Russell Brand has been convicted. He is guilty under the law.

“The rule of law applies to everyone in this country.

“His wife is a separate person. She can make the protestations that she likes.”