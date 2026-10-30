The defence will make their closing arguments on Monday

British comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London facing sexual assault charges. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Russell Brand saw women as “disposable” entities and they "did not matter to him," the prosecution in the comedian's rape trial told a court today.

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Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC made his final comments before Southwark Crown Court on Friday, with the jury set to rise for the weekend before the trial concludes next week. Brand is facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one charge of attempted indecent assault, which allegedly occurred across 10 years between 1999 and 2009. Ms Karmy-Jones told the jury: “Women as a whole were disposable; they didn’t matter to him.” Brand, who appeared on Friday at the end of the third week of proceedings, denies all of the charges. His defence will make its final comments from Monday. Read more: Russell Brand trial: What has happened so far as wife Laura Gallacher gives evidence Read more: Russell Brand accuser went from 'bright and bubbly girl' to alcoholic with mental health struggles, court hears

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of prosecuting KC Riel Karmy-Jones KC. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The jury at Southwark Crown Court will have to reach a unanimous verdict on each count. Speaking about the six women who have come forward in the trial to accuse the comedian of rape and other sexual assault charges, Ms Karmy-Jones said: “He didn’t even need to know their names. They were just a means to an end. “As he said in a 2017 interview, they were the amusements in what he described as his playground of orgasms. “We suggest you will be satisfied so you are sure that the six complainants you have heard from told you the truth, not an invented truth, not a reimagined truth, but the real truth of what happened to them. “The whole truth, and nothing but the truth and we invite you to find him guilty on all counts.” Brand’s defence throughout the trial has been that although he admits to taking advantage of his fame to have sex with women, every sexual encounter was consensual.

Russel Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Louie Clark-Wamouth/Alamy