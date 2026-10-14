Russell Brand is a “ruthless and manipulative” predator who laughed at women when they refused to agree to his sexual demands.

One of the alleged victims claims Brand apologised for treating her “like an animal”, Southwark Crown Court heard on Wednesday, and another said he told her “don’t be a spoilsport” when she refused to consent.

The comedian, 51, is accused of forcing women into sexual acts and kissing and groping them in an “obsessive” campaign to sleep with 5,000 women.

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Some of his accusers say Brand laughed at them after they had tried to repel his advances, while members of his entourage have been accused of failing to step in to stop him.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC dubbed Brand a “sexual predator” who was “ruthless, calculated and manipulative”, and said women have told police he was “childlike in his expectation that his every desire should be met”.

Brand has pleaded not guilty to three charges of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault, after being accused by six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009.

He says all sexual contact was consensual, and is set to suggest that his accusers have “reimagined” the encounters they had with him after seeing media reports of his alleged sexual misconduct.

Opening the case, Ms Karmy-Jones said Brand’s desire for sex was “indiscriminate and voracious”, and he used a mix of humour, charm, and compliments while “trying to fulfil his sexual desire”.

“Uppermost in his mind was his insatiable desire to get what he wanted with whomever he wanted it from,” she said.

A woman who met Brand at the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth alleges she was raped by the comedian in her hotel room, after he stripped off his clothes and performed Basil Fawlty-style silly walks like an ostrich.

She met Brand at a cabaret show and initially thought he was gay, the court heard, but back in the hotel room she alleges he forced her down on to the bed and raped her.

Afterwards he “behaved as if nothing had happened”, said Ms Karmy-Jones.

Giving evidence on Wednesday afternoon, Brand’s former friend Mark Pinheiro told jurors he recalls the comedian “cowering” in the back seat of the car when he heard police sirens on the drive out of Bournemouth.

He gave evidence that Brand did not come home that night and was “flustered” and eager to leave in the morning.

Later, Mr Pinheiro said Brand told him about sex with a woman, and says he made the comment: “I think I may have gone a bit too far.”

A woman who worked at MTV with Brand alleges he once tried to drag her into a toilet cubicle in the early 2000s after she complimented his “I Am Spartacus” T-shirt.

A radio station worker says Brand “sniggered” after kissing and groping her while members of his entourage looked on.

The alleged incident happened at the radio station in the mid-2000s, when the woman said she was pushed against a wall and sexually assaulted in a “fast and frenzied” attack.

Ms Karmy-Jones said the woman looked to members of Brand’s entourage “hoping they would intervene”, but she received no help.

“Mr Brand stumbled backwards at that final push and just sniggered – like it was a joke,” she said.

“Perhaps he found their protestations amusing, funny?” the prosecutor suggested.

“Funny as a display for his friends.

“The other men who were with him also joined in the laughter.”