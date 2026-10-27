'I led a very promiscuous life, which I have spent years denouncing': Russell Brand trial hears statement he made to police
The comedian insisted he has “never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity”.
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Russell Brand told police that he had sexual encounters in “countless locations and scenarios” and previously “led a very promiscuous life”, a court has heard.
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The comedian, 51, is currently on trial facing three charges of rape, three of sexual assault and one of indecent assault against six women, with allegations extending 10 years from 1999.
Jurors heard on Tuesday that police first interviewed the comedian on November 16 and December 14 in 2023. He was later interviewed on January 17, 2024, and again on July 17, 2025.
In the 2023 interview, Brand, 51, read out a pre-prepared statement to officers insisting that he has “never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.”
“As I have repeatedly stated publicly and written about extensively, I led a very promiscuous life in the past, which I have spent years openly denouncing,” he told police.
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He later added: “On 16 September 2023, a defamatory and fictitious documentary was broadcast in conjunction with the publication of two national newspapers containing false, anonymised allegations which led to unprecedented media reporting."
The statement, read out to the prosecution, added that both the “media and the police publicly invited additional allegations to be made, which has resulted in further encounters to be invented or reimagined.”
It continued: “The allegations that you are interviewing me about relates to events that allegedly took place over 19 years ago.
“After you provided me with a short summary of this allegation in advance of the interview, my solicitors wrote to you on my behalf with questions seeking information and clarification. Those questions were not answered.
“At present, I do not recall the name (of the alleged victim) or meeting her.
“However it is entirely possible that I have encountered her and that we engaged in consensual sexual activity that has since been reimagined.”
He went onto say that he had kissed “hundreds” of people in public while trying to be “friendly, consensual and warm” with fans.
“In the past, my engagement with interested members of the public was friendly, consensual and warm. There was often physical contact.
“At live shows, press events, junkets, and book signings, I did my best to be accessible, non-discriminatory and loving.
“I spent a lot of time at these events. I have shared kisses with hundreds of members of the public during press events, and photos of many such kisses – in front of hundreds of people – are available online.
“Everything I did in public once I was famous could be photographed or recorded and end up in the tabloids – I was aware of this.”
He added that he routinely made provocative jokes or comments both with members of the public and during live performances and broadcasts.
Brand’s trial has heard from six women who say they were the victims of sexual misconduct from Brand between 1999 and 2009.
Prior to his rise to fame, Brand is accused of raping a woman he met at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth in 1999.
She says he stripped off his clothes, “pranced” around her hotel room, and then pinned her to the bed and raped her.
An MTV worker says Brand tried to drag her into a toilet at work when he was one of the channel’s star presenters, but she said she managed to wrench herself away.
Brand is accused of groping another MTV worker’s breasts in a Soho bar, then forcing the woman into oral sex after dragging her to a toilet.
He is accused of kissing and groping a radio worker in 2005 in front of members of his entourage, and sexually assaulting a Channel 4 staffer in 2009 by thrusting his head into her lap when she had been forced to give him a massage.
Brand is accused of raping a 21-year-old fan in 2009 after meeting her at one of his Hammersmith Apollo stand-up performances.
Brand has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his barrister Ian Winter KC has told the court the former TV personality denies any non-consensual sex and argues some of the encounters with the women have been “reimagined” since he was first accused of sexual misconduct in 2023.
The trial continues.