The comedian insisted he has “never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity”.

British comedian Russell Brand appears in court in London. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Russell Brand told police that he had sexual encounters in “countless locations and scenarios” and previously “led a very promiscuous life”, a court has heard.

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The comedian, 51, is currently on trial facing three charges of rape, three of sexual assault and one of indecent assault against six women, with allegations extending 10 years from 1999. Jurors heard on Tuesday that police first interviewed the comedian on November 16 and December 14 in 2023. He was later interviewed on January 17, 2024, and again on July 17, 2025. In the 2023 interview, Brand, 51, read out a pre-prepared statement to officers insisting that he has “never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.” “As I have repeatedly stated publicly and written about extensively, I led a very promiscuous life in the past, which I have spent years openly denouncing,” he told police. Read more: Russell Brand accuser went from 'bright and bubbly girl' to alcoholic with mental health struggles, court hears Read more: What has happened in Russell Brand's trial so far?

Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Picture: Vasyl Leibiuk/Alamy

He later added: “On 16 September 2023, a defamatory and fictitious documentary was broadcast in conjunction with the publication of two national newspapers containing false, anonymised allegations which led to unprecedented media reporting." The statement, read out to the prosecution, added that both the “media and the police publicly invited additional allegations to be made, which has resulted in further encounters to be invented or reimagined.” It continued: “The allegations that you are interviewing me about relates to events that allegedly took place over 19 years ago. “After you provided me with a short summary of this allegation in advance of the interview, my solicitors wrote to you on my behalf with questions seeking information and clarification. Those questions were not answered. “At present, I do not recall the name (of the alleged victim) or meeting her. “However it is entirely possible that I have encountered her and that we engaged in consensual sexual activity that has since been reimagined.” He went onto say that he had kissed “hundreds” of people in public while trying to be “friendly, consensual and warm” with fans. “In the past, my engagement with interested members of the public was friendly, consensual and warm. There was often physical contact. “At live shows, press events, junkets, and book signings, I did my best to be accessible, non-discriminatory and loving.