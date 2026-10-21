The woman later told Brand on text message that he treated her like an "animal" and a "piece of meat"

Brand and his wife Laura Gallacher arrive at Southwark Crown Court on day eight of his trial. Picture: Ian Humphreys/Alamy

By Alex Storey

One of Russell Brand's alleged victims repeatedly asked him to "stop" before he went on to rape her, a court has heard.

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The former TV star and comedian is accused of attacking the woman he met following one of his shows at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009. The pair met backstage at the event and went back to his Hampstead home, north London, a few days later, where she says a consensual sexual encounter took place which then became anal rape when he ignored her pleas for him to stop. In her video interview with police shown to the jury this morning, the woman recalled asking Brand to stop "repeatedly" and him ignoring her. Read more: Russell Brand 'grinned like a clown' and told woman 'don't be a spoilsport before raping her in Soho club toilet,' court hears Read more: Russell Brand transformed into 'wild-eyed maniac', alleged assault victim tells court

Brand claims all encounters were consensual. Picture: Vasyl Leibiuk/Alamy

The woman remembered saying: "Can you stop, can you stop, can you stop and I said it repeatedly." Brand, 52, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks against six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. The complainant, who is the fifth to give evidence during the trial, said that Brand "looked horrified" after the alleged rape. She said: "I thought he was horrified about what had just happened, I thought that’s what the look was, or at least to say 'I'm sorry I hurt you'. She added: "It wasn't what he’d done. He said 'you need to clear up the mess that you’ve made'". The woman said that afterwards, Brand turned on the TV and took a phone call.

Brand's Hampstead home where the alleged rape took place. Picture: Met Police

She said that after getting dressed, a man who had greeted her at the house told her "He's (Brand) on in Hammersmith tonight. He needs to get ready." The woman was asked during the interview if any conversations had taken place with Brand about the sexual acts that would be happening. She said: "Not from my memory, no." The woman was then asked if there was a conversation about anal sex with him. She replied: "No." She said the experience left her feeling "degraded", and months later she told Brand he had made her feel "like a piece of meat". During the first part of her evidence on Tuesday, jurors were shown of Brand's home at the time, where the anal rape allegedly took place. She described it as a "Victorian townhouse" with "quite a gothic feel" accompanied by an animal head on the wall in the lounge where she had waited to see Brand.

Brand in New York City in 2009. Picture: Bang Media International/Alamy