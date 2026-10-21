Russell Brand alleged victim told him 'can you stop, can you stop, can you stop', before he raped her, court hears
The woman later told Brand on text message that he treated her like an "animal" and a "piece of meat"
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One of Russell Brand's alleged victims repeatedly asked him to "stop" before he went on to rape her, a court has heard.
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The former TV star and comedian is accused of attacking the woman he met following one of his shows at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009.
The pair met backstage at the event and went back to his Hampstead home, north London, a few days later, where she says a consensual sexual encounter took place which then became anal rape when he ignored her pleas for him to stop.
In her video interview with police shown to the jury this morning, the woman recalled asking Brand to stop "repeatedly" and him ignoring her.
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The woman remembered saying: "Can you stop, can you stop, can you stop and I said it repeatedly."
Brand, 52, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks against six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009.
The complainant, who is the fifth to give evidence during the trial, said that Brand "looked horrified" after the alleged rape.
She said: "I thought he was horrified about what had just happened, I thought that’s what the look was, or at least to say 'I'm sorry I hurt you'.
She added: "It wasn't what he’d done. He said 'you need to clear up the mess that you’ve made'".
The woman said that afterwards, Brand turned on the TV and took a phone call.
She said that after getting dressed, a man who had greeted her at the house told her "He's (Brand) on in Hammersmith tonight. He needs to get ready."
The woman was asked during the interview if any conversations had taken place with Brand about the sexual acts that would be happening.
She said: "Not from my memory, no."
The woman was then asked if there was a conversation about anal sex with him. She replied: "No."
She said the experience left her feeling "degraded", and months later she told Brand he had made her feel "like a piece of meat".
During the first part of her evidence on Tuesday, jurors were shown of Brand's home at the time, where the anal rape allegedly took place.
She described it as a "Victorian townhouse" with "quite a gothic feel" accompanied by an animal head on the wall in the lounge where she had waited to see Brand.
Jurors were then shown a second video interview which the woman gave in August 2025 where she said that around six months after the alleged rape, Brand sent her a "random" text message.
She said: "My response to the message was why are you even messaging me?
"And I remember his response, saying, 'because you’re dirty and I want to push you further'.
"I didn’t respond straight away, I was upset."
She told Brand "you treated me like an animal", to which she said he responded by saying "I'm sorry."
Brand denies three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault, after being accused by six different women.
The trial continues.