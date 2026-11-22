Russell Brand's wife say she'll stick to prison rules after rapist comedian was slammed for protesting innocence from jail
Laura Brand said she'd abide by the rules of HMP Littlehey from now on in an episode of the couple's podcast
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Russell Brand's wife has said she will "honour" prison rules after she was criticised for reading a message from her husband on their podcast.
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Laura Brand, 39, read a statement last week in which the comedian said he was "not guilty" of the offences for which he had been jailed.
Ministers said the message was being investigated and asked social media platforms to remove the episode. Google, which owns YouTube, refused the request.
Speaking on Sunday's episode of the couple's podcast, Sunday Service, Mrs Brand said: "Last week's episode drew a considerable amount of attention.
Read More: Russell Brand 'considering appeal' against rape and sexual assault convictions after 'sacking' barrister
Read More: Andy Burnham calls on social media giants to take down videos containing Russell Brand's claims of innocence
"Now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honour that."
Brand, 51, is serving a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
He was found guilty of raping a woman at his home in 2009 and sexually assaulting three other women.
Mrs Brand, who now presents the podcast alone, said she had spoken to her husband at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire and that he was "OK".
She said the podcast would remain a place where she could defend her family, adding that her portrayal in the media was under scrutiny.
Mrs Brand described feeling "grief", "absence", "desolation" and "loneliness" since her husband was imprisoned.
Ministers have said prisoners are not allowed to make statements likely to cause distress to their victims.
One woman who alleges Brand raped her when she was 16 described his prison message as "upsetting" and "really shocking". Her allegation was not among those that led to his conviction.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham urged social media companies to "show some decency and take these videos down" after the podcast was released.
Brand's conviction has prompted calls for greater safeguarding in the media industry.