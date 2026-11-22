Laura Brand said she'd abide by the rules of HMP Littlehey from now on in an episode of the couple's podcast

Russell Brand's wife has said she will "honour" prison rules after she was criticised for reading a message from her husband on their podcast. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Russell Brand's wife has said she will "honour" prison rules after she was criticised for reading a message from her husband on their podcast.

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Laura Brand, 39, read a statement last week in which the comedian said he was "not guilty" of the offences for which he had been jailed. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty

"Now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honour that." Brand, 51, is serving a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was found guilty of raping a woman at his home in 2009 and sexually assaulting three other women. Mrs Brand, who now presents the podcast alone, said she had spoken to her husband at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire and that he was "OK". She said the podcast would remain a place where she could defend her family, adding that her portrayal in the media was under scrutiny. Mrs Brand described feeling "grief", "absence", "desolation" and "loneliness" since her husband was imprisoned.