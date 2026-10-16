Russell Brand described the trial as an "extraordinary and stressful situation" as he entered court today

Russell Brand stopped to speak to the media while arriving at court today. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Alex Storey

Russell Brand turned into a 'wild-eyed maniac" before he tried to drag a woman into a toilet at an MTV building, a court has heard.

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The former TV star and comedian allegedly indecently assaulted the complainant while she worked for the entertainment company in 2001. The accuser said she had never met Brand before but said she recognised him immediately when she saw him, as he was a "flagship presenter at the time", and accused him of "pleading" with her to join him in the toilet. Brand, 52, is accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks after being accused by six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. Giving evidence behind a screen on Friday, the woman said Brand had a "forceful grip" as he tried to drag her into the toilet. Read more: Pictures Russell Brand 'demanded woman take in hotel room moments before he raped her' shown in court Read more: Russell Brand 'pranced around' and 'asked woman to take pictures of him' before raping her, court hears

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Russell Brand and barrister Riel Carney-Jones KC listening to witness evidence. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She said: "He asked me if there were bathrooms on this floor. I said yes, and pointed him in the direction. "I said I’m going that way, I could show you where they are. He was walking down and I pointed to the toilet and said here you go. "From there, his manner changed. He grabbed my forearm and he was leaning into the door. It was quite forceful, the grip. It took me unawares, I wasn’t expecting that. "He grabbed me by the arm and started to pull me in, saying come on, come in with me. "It was a long time ago, but it was almost like pleading go on, come in." She continued: "I said to him what are you doing? Are you mad? Let me go. Then he started to plead, almost go on, go on, come in.

Brand is seen onstage at the MTV Movie Awards in LA in 2012. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"He had what I would call a wild look in his eyes. I might have called him an idiot." Asked how she felt after the alleged attack by Brand, the complainant said: "Bewildered, confused, what the hell happened there?" She said Brand went from someone who was "affable" to a "wide-eyed maniac trying to pull me into the toilet". "I was confused that actually just happened, anyone would be," she said. The woman was asked if she ever mentioned the alleged attack to her employers, to which she said she had not, adding: "The reason I didn’t was because I was scared." She continued: "I got away, I thought it would be my words against his. There he is, one of the big assets at MTV and I have got a mortgage to pay so why make it hard for myself."

Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Gallacher, arriving at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy