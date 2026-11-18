Ministers are pushing YouTube to take down Russell Brand's accounts after his rape and sexual assault convictions.

Read More: Russell Brand expected to be moved to third prison after YouTube message sparked controversy

Last week, Brand's wife Laura posted a pre-recorded episode of their podcast, including a message from the jailed comic protesting his innocence.

But he still has accounts on YouTube, owned by Alphabet, and X, which is owned by Elon Musk.

The 51-year-old former comedian was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison last week for offences between 2004 and 2009.

Facebook and Instagram, which are both owned by Meta, have taken down some of his accounts since he was jailed for rape and three sexual assaults.

Ministers have held fresh talks with YouTube bosses this week and are pressing them to act after his conviction.

A source told LBC: "Meta removed his Instagram and Facebook on conviction, and there’s no reason other platforms can’t do the same."

The Prime Minister told LBC: "We've heard enough from him".

He insisted his experience with his own daughters made him aware there's "too much" that still goes on to compromise the safety of women and girls.

He added: "I can say to you I will never be complacent about these issues. We still need significant culture change, but from my point of view, we certainly do not want to hear from convicted criminals on this matter."

Mr Burnham said his daughters, Rosie, 24, and Anne-Marie, 21, had "informed [his] views" on taking a strong stance.

And Brand's X account posted last week: "There was never a Russell Brand, according to @meta...

"Thank God for @elonmusk. Stay tuned."

Meta's community standards policy says that "in order to maintain a safe environment and empower free expression" it restricts or removes accounts that are "harmful to the community".

In 2023, YouTube suspended his channels from making money from adverts for "violating" its "creator responsibility policy".

At the time, the video platform said it was taking action "to protect" its users.

Meanwhile, Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell has hit out at media organisations for broadcasting the message from Brand.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari the media should not have "amplified" his words.

"I was appalled at that [message], and actually I think mainstream media shouldn't have transmitted that either," she told LBC on Wednesday.

"It's a platform I don't think should have been amplified, to be honest."

Powell said Brand was "someone who's not showing a jot of remorse, a jot of any sensitivity at all to their victims".

She continued: "This is somebody who's been convicted and found guilty of very, very serious offences and rape."

LBC has reached out to YouTube for a comment.