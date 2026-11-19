Read More: Russell Brand expected to be moved to third prison after YouTube message sparked controversy

The 51-year-old former comedian was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison last week for offences between 2004 and 2009.

But he still has accounts on YouTube, owned by Alphabet, and X, which is owned by Elon Musk.

Facebook and Instagram, which are both owned by Meta, have taken down some of his accounts since he was jailed for rape and three sexual assaults.

LBC's been told ministers will continue to make the case that they should remove the video protesting his innocence, which is distressing to his victims.

"The channel has not been able to monetise on YouTube since then."

"We suspended Russell Brand’s channel from the YouTube Partner Program in September 2023.

A spokesperson for Google told us: "We’re aware of the new content and our teams are investigating.

But as of Thursday morning, the video and his accounts are still online.

Ministers have met with YouTube, and the prison service has made a request to the social media firm for it to be removed.

Last week, Brand's wife Laura posted a pre-recorded episode of their podcast, including a message from the jailed comic protesting his innocence.

Ministers have held fresh talks with YouTube bosses this week and are pressing them to act after his conviction.

A source told LBC: "Meta removed his Instagram and Facebook on conviction, and there’s no reason other platforms can’t do the same."

This morning, the deputy comissioner of the Met, Matt Jukes, has told Nick Ferrari that the posts need to come down.

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "So we have really focused on victims first, and there are people who are talking to us now about their experiences with Russell Brand.

"And so I think it's, yeah, it's deeply unpleasant, deeply, deeply unpleasant to see his voice emanating still from prison. And it just tells you what a narcissist is in the middle of this. You know, it's been all about him from that perspective, and actually it's really all about courageous victims.

"So I think for the sake of decency and for the sake of those victims and to allow us to continue our work, I would really support the calls from government to have that content taken down."

The Prime Minister told LBC earlier this week on messages from Mr Brand: "We've heard enough from him".

He insisted his experience with his own daughters made him aware there's "too much" that still goes on to compromise the safety of women and girls.

He added: "I can say to you I will never be complacent about these issues. We still need significant culture change, but from my point of view, we certainly do not want to hear from convicted criminals on this matter."

Mr Burnham said his daughters, Rosie, 24, and Anne-Marie, 21, had "informed [his] views" on taking a strong stance.

And Brand's X account posted last week: "There was never a Russell Brand, according to @meta...

"Thank God for @elonmusk. Stay tuned."

Meta's community standards policy says that "in order to maintain a safe environment and empower free expression" it restricts or removes accounts that are "harmful to the community".

In 2023, YouTube suspended his channels from making money from adverts for "violating" its "creator responsibility policy".

At the time, the video platform said it was taking action "to protect" its users.

Meanwhile, Labour's deputy leader Lucy Powell has hit out at media organisations for broadcasting the message from Brand.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari the media should not have "amplified" his words.

"I was appalled at that [message], and actually I think mainstream media shouldn't have transmitted that either," she told LBC on Wednesday.

"It's a platform I don't think should have been amplified, to be honest."

Powell said Brand was "someone who's not showing a jot of remorse, a jot of any sensitivity at all to their victims".

She continued: "This is somebody who's been convicted and found guilty of very, very serious offences and rape."

LBC has reached out to YouTube for a comment, but hasn't received a reply.