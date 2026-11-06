Bear Grylls helped baptise Brand in a ceremony in early 2024 in the River Thames.

Russell Brand’s Christian conversion seemed genuine, says Bear Grylls. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Bear Grylls has said Russell Brand’s conversion to Christianity “seemed genuine” when he attended his private baptism, after the comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reacting to the news of Brand’s guilty verdict, Grylls wrote on X: “Brand’s faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism. “I have attended a few now. Even visiting in prisons with people who have committed terrible crimes. “It’s part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone. It is the sick that need healing. “Judgement is for the courts and God… I wouldn’t want to ever discourage someone’s coming to faith. “It is right that justice has now been served. I can’t imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day.”

Brand’s faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism.

I have attended a few now. Even visiting in prisons with people who have committed terrible crimes. It's part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone. It is the… — Bear Grylls OBE (@BearGrylls) November 6, 2026