Comedian Russell Howard has said his baby son Felix died shortly after birth in what is the “most devastating time of our lives”.

“They helped us navigate an unimaginable heartache and gave us support when we needed it most.”

“During the most devastating time of our lives, the hospital staff who cared for us showed extraordinary compassion, kindness and humanity.

He said: “Earlier this year, our family changed forever when our beautiful baby boy, Felix, died shortly after birth.

The 46-year-old shared a statement on his Instagram account and said his family has been “changed forever” and that him and his wife, Cerys Morgan were “overwhelmed by the care they received.

Howard praised the support they received from a bereavement midwife named Lauren, who had experienced “a similar tragedy”.

“Her care meant more to us than we can ever put to words,” he added.

“During our time in hospital, Felix was placed in a cool cot which meant that my wife and I were able to spend precious hours with our beautiful boy.

“Those hours are among the most precious memories we have of Felix.”

The pair have since set up The Felix Foundation, in memory of their son, to help other families who find themselves facing the same “devastating circumstances”.

To help launch the foundation, Howard will host a special charity gala at The O2 in London on February 8 featuring a lineup of friends and colleagues made up of Michael McIntyre, Jimmy Carr, Aisling Bea, Guz Khan, Greg Davies, Mo Gilligan, Michelle Wolf and John Bishop.

He said: “We miss him dearly, every single day but we take some comfort in knowing that his name will stand for kindness, compassion and laughter and that his legacy may help other families through the darkest moments of their lives.”

The foundation will aim to relieve the needs of parents, siblings and other close family members affected by miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth, neonatal death or related bereavements including by providing funding for specialist facilities, training, or other forms of support.