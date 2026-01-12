Footage shows African mercenaries being lured to the frontline with promises of hefty salaries, only to be sent on suicide missions

Rescue workers put out a fire at a residential building damaged by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 9. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Russia has been accused of using Africans as cannon fodder in its battle against Ukraine - as video footage appears to show one solider with a landmine strapped to chest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The clip, which emerged online, appears to show an African soldier being recruited and taunted by a Russian troop. The device in the video is thought to be a TM-62 mine - a design often used as a powerful anti-tank explosive device. The Russian soldier uses a racial slur and tells the recruit he is being used as a can opener. He can then be heard to say "he’s about to run – gonna be hopping through the woods." Read more: Putin 'fears the US' but not Europe, says Trump, as Russia strikes Ukraine overnight Read more: UK pledges to spend £200m on preparing British troops for deployment in Ukraine

The African soldier with a landmine strapped to his chest. Picture: X

In the video, the African, who tells the man his name is Francis, is accused of being a "can opener." The term refers to the process of sending the mercenaries towards Ukrainian troops in opposition territory, with the landmine attached to them detonating in a bid to "open" the Ukrainian bunker. It comes amid claims that thousands of Africans are being lured into battle by Putin, as Moscow struggles to replace heavy casualties on the battlefield. Kyiv’s ambassador to South Africa claimed that soldiers are unwittingly being sent out onto the frontline by Russia in its battle against Ukraine, with many under false pretences or with promises of hefty salaries. There are also claims that thousands of Africans are being lured into battle by Putin, as Moscow struggles to replace heavy casualties on the battlefield.

Russians strapped an anti-tank mine to an African and turned him into a “kamikaze”.

“You’re coal. Now you’ll run across the field. Go!” pic.twitter.com/R3V3MKtPJt — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) January 9, 2026

Kyiv’s ambassador to South Africa claimed that soldiers are unwittingly being sent out onto the frontline by Russia in its battle against Ukraine, with many under false pretences or with promises of hefty salaries. Olexander Scherba told The Telegraph: "There might be all kinds of charm offensives on the African continent, but once an African person comes to this war, they just become meat for the meat grinder." The footage flags harrowing Russian tactics, with Putin's forces using Africans as what's referred to as “can-openers” among Russian ranks.

Vladimir Putin is also thought to be using Africa ops as a strategic "conveyor belt" to train troops. Picture: Alamy