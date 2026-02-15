Yvette Cooper said the poisoning shows the "willingness" of Russia to use "lethal toxins" against their own - and is a sign aggression will continue

Europe ‘must be prepared’ for Russian aggression, warns Yvette Cooper. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

The Foreign Secretary has warned Russia of fresh sanctions as she claimed the UK had evidence to show they were responsible for the death of opposition leader, Alexai Navalny.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The announcement follows Saturday's announcement from the UK government that Mr Navalny was killed using a poison developed from a dart frog toxin whilst imprisoned in Siberia. Responsibility has been pinned on the Kremlin by Britain and its allies after an analysis of material samples found on his body "Only the Russian regime had the means, the motive and the opportunity to administer this poison while he was in a Russian prison," said the foreign secretary. The Foreign Secretary has signalled the UK and allies could impose more sanctions on Russia following the revelations.

Alexei Navalny was killed using poison from a Ecuadorian dart frog, it was announced yesterday. Picture: Getty

Ms Cooper said the behaviour shows the "willingness" of Russia to use "lethal toxins" against their own people, and that it shows this aggression will continue. Speaking about Navalny's death, she added: "One of the things he said was ‘tell the truth, spread the truth’, because that is the most dangerous weapon of all. That was his comment about the Russian regime." Read more: Russia hits back at claims opposition leader Alexei Navalny was killed by frog poison, calling it a 'mockery of the dead' Read more: Starmer admits 'tough week' but vows to lead Labour into next General Election

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer sits alongside Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper at the Munich Security Conference, as the UK states that Moscow killed opposition leader Navalny via dart frog poison. Picture: Alamy