The Russian Defence Ministry said 264 Ukrainian drones had been downed in the early hours of Friday

A Russian Federal Guard Service (FSO) armoured vehicle patrols central Moscow on May 5, 2026, few days ahead of the Victory Day military parade. Picture: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of violating a unilateral two-day ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to cover the anniversary celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.

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Four years since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, Russia and Ukraine are still pummelling each other with missiles, drones and artillery. With no victory yet in sight for either side in a gruelling war of attrition, Putin announced a May 8-9 ceasefire to cover the celebrations of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany - Russia's most revered national holiday. Kyiv responded that a ceasefire just for the holiday was inappropriate and called instead for an indefinite truce to begin two days earlier, which Moscow ignored. The Russian Defence Ministry said 264 Ukrainian drones had been downed in the early hours of Friday, while Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the capital had been targeted and officials said the Urals region of Perm had been attacked with drones. Read more: 'Great damage' done to Iranian attackers after US Navy destroyers came under fire, says Trump Read more: Border official and ex-Hong Kong chief guilty of spying for China as Chinese ambassador summoned

A burned vehicle and damaged structure lie at residential district after Russian drone attack on May 7, 2026 in Kharkiv. Picture: Polina Kulish/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

"Despite the declaration of a ceasefire, Ukrainian armed forces continued to launch attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery against our troops' positions, as well as against civilian facilities in the border regions of the Belgorod and Kursk regions," Russia's defence ministry said. Russia has warned that any attempt by Ukraine to disrupt the Victory Day military parade on Red Square on Saturday would lead to a massive missile strike on Kyiv. Moscow has told foreign diplomats that if Ukraine does attack the event, they should evacuate the Ukrainian capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian positions during the night on Friday, which he said showed Russia has not made "even a token attempt to cease fire on the front." "As we did over the past 24 hours, Ukraine will respond in kind today as well. We will defend our positions and people's lives," Zelenskyy said. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in World War Two, including many millions in Ukraine, but pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Adolf Hitler committed suicide and the red Soviet Victory Banner was raised over the Reichstag in May 1945. This year's parade in Moscow - usually a show of Russian military might with intercontinental ballistic missiles and tanks - will have no military equipment on display due to the threat of attack from Ukraine. Russia is stepping up security around Putin in case of a Ukrainian attack on Saturday's celebrations, the Kremlin said.

A tourist walks in front of the Triumphal Arch of Moscow on May 7, 2026 in Moscow. Picture: Tian Bing/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images