Russia attacks Ukraine with barrage of missiles and drones
The overnight barrage from Russia included 297 drones and 50 missiles of various types.
Russia has attacked Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones, killing one person in the Kyiv region, Ukraine's Emergency Service said.
Listen to this article
A further eight people, including a child, were rescued from under the rubble, according to the service.
The attack caused damage and fires to erupt in five districts in the suburbs of Kyiv: Obukhiv, Brovary, Boryspil, Bucha and Fastiv.
In the village of Putrivka in the Fastiv district, emergency first responders worked on saving people buried under debris.
Energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region was also struck by Russia, causing significant fires - although these were later extinguished, according to the Emergency Service.
Read more: Defence secretary to deploy peacekeeping troops as soon as Russian-Ukraine peace deal confirmed
Read more: Probe launched as seven tourists and local driver found dead after bus plunges into frozen Russian lake
Ukrainian civilians have endured constant aerial attacks in the almost-four years since Russia launched its all-out war, in spite of a recent push over the past year in US-led peace efforts.
Russia has recently ramped up attacks on Ukraine's energy grid throughout the winter, leaving Ukrainian civilians without electricity and heating in harsh winter conditions.
The overnight barrage from Russia included 297 drones and 50 missiles of various types.
Approximately 274 drones and 33 missiles were shot down or neutralised, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.
The remaining 14 missiles and 23 drones struck 14 locations, it said, with three missiles unaccounted for.
According to Russia’s Ministry of Defence, Russian air defences also destroyed 86 Ukrainian drones overnight.
Elsewhere, an explosion in the city of Lviv killed one person and injured 25, according to a post by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
It was unrelated to Russia’s aerial attack on Ukraine, and one person has been arrested.