Russia has attacked Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones, killing one person in the Kyiv region, Ukraine's Emergency Service said.

A further eight people, including a child, were rescued from under the rubble, according to the service.

The attack caused damage and fires to erupt in five districts in the suburbs of Kyiv: Obukhiv, Brovary, Boryspil, Bucha and Fastiv.

In the village of Putrivka in the Fastiv district, emergency first responders worked on saving people buried under debris.

Energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region was also struck by Russia, causing significant fires - although these were later extinguished, according to the Emergency Service.

