By Josef Al Shemary

The Estonian ambassador to the UK has warned that Moscow’s ‘blatant behaviour’ to its Western neighbours is ‘likely to increase' after Russian jets violated the country’s airspace.

NATO countries responded by intercepting the Russian jets, and a spokesperson for the alliance said: “This is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO's ability to respond.” Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK “stands with our Estonian allies, following yet another reckless incursion into NATO airspace by Russia.” "We must continue to increase pressure on Putin, including driving forward the important new economic sanctions announced by the UK & EU in recent days,” she wrote in a post on X. EU high representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas described the incident as an "extremely dangerous provocation" which "further escalates tension in the region", and warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "testing the West’s resolve". Ms Sakkov told LBC that Estonia will ask for an increased NATO presence within its country to stave off further violations, after the country requested an urgent meeting with the alliance by invoking Article 4. "Poland also asked for Article 4 consultations (after Russia's drone incursion into its airspace) and as a result a number of allies moved a number of aircraft further east into Polish airfields, basically bolstering air defence of that country. “And I suspect that we'll be moving somewhere in the same direction in Estonia and more widely in the Baltic states".

The Russian Ministry of Defence has denied that the jets entered Estonian airspace, stating that their flights were "conducted in strict compliance with international airspace regulations." It said that the three jets were flying "from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region." In a statement shared on Telegram, the ministry said: "During the flight, the Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed-upon route and did not violate Estonian airspace. The aircraft's flight route lay over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than three kilometres from Vaindlo Island." The incursion came 10 days after Russian drones entered Polish airspace and six days after another Russian drone was intercepted flying over Romania. The incident over Poland prompted Prime Minister Donald Tusk to warn that his country was the closest to "open conflict" it had been since the Second World War, while the UK announced it would provide Warsaw with extra air cover in the form of RAF jets. Mr Sakkov also insisted that US President Donald Trump is a reliable ally to NATO, despite his failure to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. The ambassador said: "I do not fully subscribe to [the view that] during the first Trump administration, American support for NATO was somehow weak, it actually increased. “A lot of positive things happened to European security. Right now, when we look at The Hague summit of NATO this summer, where everything that NATO stands for was reaffirmed, including by President Trump, I'm not worried about that.