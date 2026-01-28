Sir Keir reiterated the need for 'just and lasting peace' as further attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid loom

Starmer held a call with Zelenskyy on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Russia to end the bloodshed in Ukraine during a call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy - as fears grow that millions of Ukrainians will be left without power in freezing temperatures as strikes on the national energy grid intensify.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Ukrainian leader hours before a strike on a passenger train killed five people in the Kharkiv region in Russia’s latest deadly assault. Mr Zelenskyy blasted the attacks as an act of “terrorism”. “In any country, a drone strike on a civilian train would be considered in exactly the same way – purely as terrorism. There is not and cannot be any military purpose in this,” he said. In a call with Mr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, Sir Keir reiterated the need for a just and lasting peace as further attacks loom. “The leaders discussed the progress made during recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine." Read more: Ukraine slams ‘barbaric’ strikes after Russia unleashes deadly overnight attack as three-way peace talks resume Read more: Russia and Ukraine peace talks 'productive', White House says after first day of negotiations

Firefighters put out the fire after Russian drones hit a passenger train in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy