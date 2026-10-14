President Zelenskyy called the strikes "deliberate and demonstrative in its scale" as they hit critical infrastructure covered by the ceasefire announced by Donald Trump at the weekend

Hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine have been left without power after Russia targeted critical infrastructure overnight. Picture: Reuters

By Rebecca Henrys

Hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine have been left without power after Russia targeted critical infrastructure overnight, in what Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called "ostentatious disrespect" towards the United States.

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Russia launched 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against infrastructure in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions last night. President Zelenskyy called the strikes "deliberate and demonstrative in its scale" as they hit critical infrastructure covered by the ceasefire announced by Donald Trump at the weekend. On Sunday, the US President announced that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to what he described as an "energy ceasefire".

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to journalists after meeting with Friedrich Merz. Picture: Future Publishing/Getty

Trump declared an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. So now, Russia is bombing Kyiv’s energy system with missiles, plunging the city into a complete blackout, while Ukraine isn't bombing Russian oil refineries. Very interesting, very cool. pic.twitter.com/CNQH4kX0Ck — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) October 14, 2026

Mr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday: "A targeted Russian ballistic missile strike specifically against energy infrastructure – the very infrastructure covered by the ceasefire announced by the American President. "The strike was entirely deliberate and demonstrative in its scale – Russia has never before shown such ostentatious disrespect toward the United States. "Russia does not consider the American President’s statements strong." The announcement of a ceasefire came as a surprise to the Ukrainian President, who said that while he supported it, he was not aware of any deal. The ceasefire came days after Trump announced that he was lifting sanctions on Russian diesel exports, and that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tons (2.25 million barrels) of diesel to US and global markets. Although Trump said he wanted to reduce prices, the amount he referenced is less than a day's supply for the US transport sector alone, according to US Energy Information Administration data, which shows daily use of around 2.94 million barrels per day.

Earlier on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceases its own strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. "We ask America and EVERYONE in the world who does not turn a blind eye to reality to respond – and to respond forcefully," Mr Zelenskyy added on Wednesday. "Russia has squandered the opportunity for de-escalation and has clearly chosen to continue its insane war of annihilation. "The American President has all the effective and necessary tools to bring peace closer through strength, justice, and pressure on the aggressor. "It is entirely fair for us to tell the United States, Europe, and all our partners that no country in the world should be left alone to face such a deranged and pro-war actor as Russia. "Peace can only come through strength, and we ask America to remember this principle of Reagan’s."

US President Donald Trump smiles as he finishes his speech during a campaign rally in Alaska. Picture: KENT NISHIMURA/Getty

Andy Burnham will welcome Mr Zelenskyy to Downing Street on Wednesday in a show of support after Donald Trump’s diesel deal with Russia. The Prime Minister is expected to use the visit to announce an acceleration of military support for Ukraine, and to pledge further rounds of sanctions aimed at Moscow. The accelerated support will see faster deliveries of British lightweight multirole missiles to Ukraine, which have proved effective against Russian jet-powered drones. The UK will also urge its allies to increase the pressure on Russia, with Chancellor John Healey using IMF meetings in Bangkok to call for a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Ahead of his meeting with Mr Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister said the UK’s support for Ukraine was “rock solid” and “vital for keeping us safe here in the UK”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images