Russian-linked hackers using AI to rewrite malware and dodge security in attacks on European defence targets. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are using artificial intelligence to help steal secrets, trick their way into companies and spread propaganda, according to a report warning that hostile states are making increasingly sophisticated use of everyday technology.

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Russian-linked hackers have used AI to rewrite their attack software until security systems failed to spot it, while North Korean operatives have used fake faces and computer-generated answers to get through job interviews. Iranian-linked groups have researched electricity infrastructure and produced political posts for accounts pretending to be ordinary people in Britain. The report, from cybersecurity company TrendAI, brings together its own research and previously published investigations into how groups linked to the four countries are using AI. It describes how tools available to the public can help them carry out spying and deception, even when their own countries lack the resources to develop advanced technology. Feike Hacquebord, principal threat researcher at TrendAI, warned that hostile states can benefit from powerful AI tools without having to build them themselves. “The important shift is that state-backed attackers do not need to own the most advanced AI models to benefit from them. What matters is access,” he said. He said AI was already helping attackers research their targets, trick people into handing over information, develop malicious software and work through computer systems they had broken into. “For defenders, this means focusing less on which model an attacker might be using and more on the increased speed, scale and automation AI brings to established attack techniques.” For Russia, one of the most significant examples involved a spying campaign targeting more than 20 organisations, focused on Ukrainian and European government bodies, diplomats and defence organisations, as well as drone manufacturers and their suppliers. AI helped the attackers research their targets, develop software for breaking into computer systems, steal login details and work their way through networks they had already entered. When security systems spotted their malicious software, the hackers used AI to change it until it slipped past those checks. “When the actor’s malware was detected, AI agents were used to autonomously modify and rebuild it, iterating until the tooling was no longer detected,” the report says. Read more: UK power generator forced to shut down for four days after cyber attack by Iranian hackers Read more: Every new AI military drone creates a target for enemy hackers, cyber expert warns

The campaign, originally reported by AI company Anthropic, illustrates how attackers can respond when they are caught. Finding a threat and putting a defence in place may give an organisation less breathing space if the hackers can rapidly produce another version that goes unnoticed. The report says that the evidence does not show Russian hacking campaigns operating entirely without human supervision. People are still directing the operations, with AI helping them do more of the work and adapt their methods. North Korea’s approach includes getting its operatives employed by the very companies whose information they could then access. Researchers observed operatives using software to change their appearance on camera, AI-written CVs and live help answering technical questions during interviews. These methods can make someone applying under a false identity appear to be a credible, qualified candidate for a remote job. “During live technical video interviews, workers used LLMs to generate accurate and contextually relevant responses, helping them appear fluent and technically credible,” the report says, referring to the technology behind AI chatbots. Once hired, those workers can earn money for the regime while gaining access to company systems, confidential information and the code behind its products. The researchers say North Korean applicants have increasingly targeted AI companies, potentially putting valuable technology and research within reach.