China argues that the remote Okinotori is a rock rather than an island and therefore Japan is not entitled to claim the waters surrounding it as its EEZ

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) observes PLA(N) LUYANG III DDG 132 (PRC LY 132) execute manoeuvres in 2023. Picture: UPI/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

Japan has lodged a protest with China about live-fire drills it says were conducted in its exclusive economic zone, an incident that could further strain relations between Asia's top two economies.

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The drills, which also involved Russian vessels, were held some 180 km (110 miles) southwest of what Tokyo calls Okinotori Island early on Sunday, Japan's military said in a statement. China argues that the remote Okinotori is a rock rather than an island and therefore Japan is not entitled to claim the waters surrounding it as its EEZ. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Read more: US targets Iranian military infrastructure to stop attacks on vessels in Hormuz as sailors forced to abandon tanker Read more: Chinese coast guard struck sailor with wooden baton in South China Sea encounter, says Philippine military

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, on July 21. Picture: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

"The Japanese government lodged a protest with China through diplomatic channels, on the grounds that such activities could pose a danger to the navigation of nearby vessels," Japan's top government spokesperson Minoru Kihara told reporters on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Japan's military said it was the first time Tokyo had publicly disclosed China's live-fire drills in its EEZ, while adding that the activity was not against international rules. Beijing and Tokyo have been at loggerheads since comments late last year by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about Taiwan, the democratic island claimed by China, triggered fierce criticism and economic countermeasures from China.