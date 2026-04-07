The Bahrain-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council failed following the crunch vote.

United Nations Security Council members voting on Bahrain's plan to reopen the Straight Of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

China and Russia have vetoed a UN resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz in a dramatic vote hours before Donald Trump’s chilling deadline for Iran to remove its blockade of the vital shipping route is set to expire.

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The Bahrain-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council failed following the rejections from Russia and China as the pair hold veto power on the 15-member council. The resolution also received 11 votes in favour and two abstentions. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister, told the Security Council ahead of the vote that Gulf states are a vital source of global energy supplies, making the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz a matter of international responsibility linked to international economic stability. He said Iran had “no right” to shut off the waterway, warning that disruption is cutting off nations from key resources and threatening to send prices soaring further. The initial Bahrain proposal would have allowed countries to use "all necessary means" to enable transit through the Strait of Hormuz and prevent attempts to close it. Read more: Oil prices nudge higher amid caution ahead of Trump’s Iran deadline Read more: Trump says 'a whole civilisation will die tonight' in latest threat to Iran - as he demands 'total regime change' ahead of deadline

Donald Trump has given Iran a chilling deadline. Picture: Getty

This was later watered down to allow for "all defensive means necessary" after China, Russia and France expressed opposition. It comes after Donald Trump warned “a whole civilization will die tonight” if “total regime change” is not enacted in Iran ahead of his proposed peace deal deadline. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the US President insisted that Iran's population will "never be brought back" if US strikes take place. "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote. An earlier post by the US President threatened to reduce Iran's leadership to "living in hell" as he referred to the Iranian regime as "crazy b*****ds".

Iran's Sharif University of Technology's data center, which was struck on April 6. Picture: Getty