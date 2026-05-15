The world-famous song contest has been hit with backlash after allowing Israel to compete despite widespread protests

Eurovision boss Martin Green made the revelation which MPs are calling 'stunning' in an interview with journalist Pablo O'Hana . Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell and Pablo O’Hana

Russia could be allowed back into Eurovision, the organisation’s chief executive revealed on Wednesday, in a move which has sparked backlash from MPs.

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Eurovision has been criticised for allowing Israel to participate in this year's contest. Picture: Getty

Green maintained that the decision to exclude Russia from the contest was not based on the war, because, he explained: “Then you get into really difficult territory of making very subjective value judgments.” This comes after Israel’s inclusion in the European singing contest sparked widespread backlash. Five broadcasters withdrew from the competition in protest of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, and the performance itself was met with booing in the stadium. Green claims that the decision to include Israel was based on his believe that there is not currently a “global consensus” on Israel. "If you know you have a global consensus, you're going to act very, very quickly. If you know you don't, you have to take more time about it," he said.

Fans am Freitag, 15. Mai 2026, im Rahmen des Eintreffens der Mitglieder des ESC-Fanclubs in Udo-Jürgens-Bademänteln anlässlich des Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2026 in Wien. Picture: Alamy

The comments have been met with criticism from MPs, including from Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon, who slammed the “stunning, jaw-dropping admission” as “moral cowardice”. “Martin Green has spent this week telling the world that Eurovision is a neutral space built on values. We now know those values are conditional. If enough countries look the other way, they will too. "This is a stunning, jaw-dropping admission and it is moral cowardice.” He went on: “The EBU told the world it stood with Ukraine. Millions of us believed them and when the UK hosted the contest on Ukraine’s behalf, we did so with immense pride and unconditional solidarity." "Now we learn that was never the principle at all, it was just a technicality and Russia could walk back into Eurovision while its missiles are still falling on Kyiv.

Russia was excluded from the contest after its state broadcaster was found not to be independent from the Kremlin, Green says. Picture: Getty