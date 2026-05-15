Eurovision boss reveals Russia could have song contest ban lifted in move branded 'moral cowardice' by MPs
The world-famous song contest has been hit with backlash after allowing Israel to compete despite widespread protests
Russia could be allowed back into Eurovision, the organisation’s chief executive revealed on Wednesday, in a move which has sparked backlash from MPs.
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Martin Green confirmed that the country could “theoretically” be allowed back into the contest, in a bombshell interview ahead of the 2026 contest in Vienna.
The Eurovision chief added that Russia’s exclusion from the contest was based solely on the conduct of Russia’s state broadcaster, VGTRK, which could not be proven to be independent from the Kremlin, the European Broadcast Union determined.
When asked if Russia could return to the contest as long as its broadcaster met membership rules, Green told LBC: “Theoretically, yes”.
The revelation undermines the public perception that Russia’s exclusion from the contest represented the organisation taking a principled stand against military aggression in Ukraine.
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Green maintained that the decision to exclude Russia from the contest was not based on the war, because, he explained: “Then you get into really difficult territory of making very subjective value judgments.”
This comes after Israel’s inclusion in the European singing contest sparked widespread backlash. Five broadcasters withdrew from the competition in protest of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, and the performance itself was met with booing in the stadium.
Green claims that the decision to include Israel was based on his believe that there is not currently a “global consensus” on Israel.
"If you know you have a global consensus, you're going to act very, very quickly. If you know you don't, you have to take more time about it," he said.
The comments have been met with criticism from MPs, including from Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon, who slammed the “stunning, jaw-dropping admission” as “moral cowardice”.
“Martin Green has spent this week telling the world that Eurovision is a neutral space built on values. We now know those values are conditional. If enough countries look the other way, they will too.
"This is a stunning, jaw-dropping admission and it is moral cowardice.”
He went on: “The EBU told the world it stood with Ukraine. Millions of us believed them and when the UK hosted the contest on Ukraine’s behalf, we did so with immense pride and unconditional solidarity."
"Now we learn that was never the principle at all, it was just a technicality and Russia could walk back into Eurovision while its missiles are still falling on Kyiv.
The MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough – where the contest has been previously held – described the move as “an appalling betrayal of our allies” and is now preparing to submit a motion to Parliament on the matter.
“Martin Green must correct the record and reassure us that Russia will not be permitted back into Eurovision whilst Putin’s war in Ukraine is ongoing."
The position was supported by Labour MP Josh Newbury, who said Green “demolished his own argument with a two-word response”.
“For four years, the EBU has hidden behind the language of values and democratic process. We now know that when it mattered, the decision to ban Russia had nothing to do with values or principle at all" he said.
He described the UK as a “proud and reliable ally to Ukraine” and called for Green to clarify his comments.
“There is no way I, nor the British people, will stand by and watch an aggressor welcomed back onto the world’s biggest cultural stage.