Russia is deliberately encouraging the small boats crisis in a bid to "destabilise" and "make trouble" in Europe, the former head of MI6 has told LBC.

One-time head of Britain's secret service, Sir Richard Dearlove, said there was "no question" that Russia as well as China had been channeling non-EU migrants towards European shores in a bid to "make trouble".

"There is a deliberate policy to destabilise, to make trouble, to exploit our vulnerabilities," he told Tom Swarbrick at Drive.

Sir Richard continued that many migrants had come through Belarus, which shares a border with Russia and is a close ally of the Kremlin.

He added: "Both the Russians and the Chinese have departments that are well-practiced to do precisely that.

"They're taking account of our tolerance, our liberality, and our legal system to make difficulties in any way they can.

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