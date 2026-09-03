Russia is recruiting Danish citizens to help plan sabotage against Danish defence firms with ties to Ukraine, the country's national security and intelligence service PET has said.

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention this week after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia.

"Russia is both planning and carrying out acts of sabotage against defence companies and the defence industry in Europe," PET's head of counter-espionage, Emil Gresholm, said in a statement.

"We see that Danish companies are also targets of concrete Russian sabotage planning, and that Russian intelligence services are actively preparing acts of sabotage directed at the defence industry in Denmark," he said.

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