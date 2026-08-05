Moscow has consistently denied involvement in disinformation campaigns against the West

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with the Russian Defence Ministry leadership in Moscow on August 5. Picture: Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Russian-backed disinformation campaigns are escalating in Germany ahead of state elections, often targeting local political rivals of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, German security sources said.

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Opinion polls suggest the AfD, whose leader pledged to restore Germany's ties with Russia, is poised to make substantial gains in next month's ballots in Berlin and the states of Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, including possibly taking power in Saxony-Anhalt. Ties with Moscow have been largely frozen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The Russian campaigns aim to polarise the political climate and discredit the governing conservative CDU party and its coalition partner, the SPD, as well as the Greens and Free Democratic Party, the sources said. Moscow has consistently denied involvement in disinformation campaigns against the West. Russia's embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Read more: ‘I showed them the vegetables’: Russian drone hunts market trader in 'human safari' through Kherson before exploding in fireball Read more: Russia's security service charges Telegram founder with facilitating terrorism

People, including one man wearing a cap that reads: "Make Germany Great Again", attend an election campaign event of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party in Marzahn-Hellersdorf. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

An interior ministry spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that the government was monitoring the disinformation campaign, which had been dubbed "Matryoshka" after the traditional Russian nesting doll, but was not taking active measures such as deleting online videos. "At the moment, this campaign is not achieving significant reach online. That is not to say we can let our guard down or anything of the sort. It remains a serious disinformation campaign," the spokesperson said. The head of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's state government told German media that security authorities there were also investigating Russian disinformation efforts. The four security sources, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, said German authorities are certain the campaigns are being centrally orchestrated from Russia using a number of companies.