Russia conducts mass drone attack on Ukraine as missile strikes kill at least 12
This comes as the UK announces its biggest ever drone package for Ukraine, including over 120,000 drones
At least 12 people have been killed in Russian drone strikes, which hit Ukraine yesterday, local authorities confirm
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Moscow targeted the southern port city of Odesa with missile and drone strikes, which killed six people, Sergiy Lysak, the head of the city’s military administration, posted on Telegram on Thursday.
Attacks on the country’s capital, Kyiv, killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old, according to Ukraine's state emergency service.
Another two people were killed in Dnipro, Oleksandr Ganzha, the head of the regional administration said.
Mr Ganzha previously said that the attack had wounded 10 people, including a 40-year-old woman who was rushed to the hospital “in a serious condition”.
A child was pulled from the rubble of a residential building that collapsed in the Podilsky district, said Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv.
At least 10 people were wounded in the attack, he said, including several medics.
A fire erupted in a building in Kyiv’s Obolonsky district after debris from missiles hit cars and ignited, Mr Klitschko said.
Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, advised civilians to shelter in place until they lifted the missile alert.
A 77-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were also wounded by a drone strike in Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.
This comes as the UK announces its biggest ever drone package for Ukraine, including more than 120,000 drones, to help the country defend against Russian attacks.
Ukraine has been hit with a barrage of drones almost every night by Russia since the war began four years ago, the intensity of which has recently increased with the addition of expanded daytime strikes.
Moscow has fired hundreds of drones on its neighbour almost nightly since the four-year war began and has recently expanded daytime strikes on the country.