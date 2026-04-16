This comes as the UK announces its biggest ever drone package for Ukraine, including over 120,000 drones

Strikes on the country’s capital, Kyiv, killed at least four people. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

At least 12 people have been killed in Russian drone strikes, which hit Ukraine yesterday, local authorities confirm

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Moscow targeted the southern port city of Odesa with missile and drone strikes, which killed six people, Sergiy Lysak, the head of the city’s military administration, posted on Telegram on Thursday. Attacks on the country’s capital, Kyiv, killed at least four people, including a 12-year-old, according to Ukraine's state emergency service. Another two people were killed in Dnipro, Oleksandr Ganzha, the head of the regional administration said.

Odesa civilian infrastructure came under attack from Russian drones last night. Picture: Getty

Mr Ganzha previously said that the attack had wounded 10 people, including a 40-year-old woman who was rushed to the hospital “in a serious condition”. A child was pulled from the rubble of a residential building that collapsed in the Podilsky district, said Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv. At least 10 people were wounded in the attack, he said, including several medics.

Several areas in Podilsky, including the Retroville mall, were hit by a Russian missile late last night. Picture: Getty

A fire erupted in a building in Kyiv’s Obolonsky district after debris from missiles hit cars and ignited, Mr Klitschko said. Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, advised civilians to shelter in place until they lifted the missile alert. A 77-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were also wounded by a drone strike in Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.

Emergency services attended the scene in Kharkiv last night. Picture: Getty