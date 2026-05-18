Russia launched drones, airstrikes and shelling at Ukraine overnight, targeting cities such as Odesa in the south and Dnipro in the southeast, killing one person and injuring more than 30, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

Russia launched 524 drones and 22 missiles in overnight attacks targeting Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said on Monday.

Air defence units shot down or neutralised 503 drones and four missiles, the air force said in a post on Telegram, adding that the main target of the attack was the city of Dnipro and the surrounding region.

Drones hit residential buildings, a school and a kindergarten in the major Black Sea export port of Odesa, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local military administration, said on messaging app Telegram.

An 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man were injured in the attack, Mr Lysak added.

Russia hit the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro with missiles in a separate attack, injuring 18, among them two children, a girl of two and a boy of 10, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Read More: Ukraine war 'will be over soon', says Putin - as three-day ceasefire begins

Read More: Trump announces three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in hope to bring end to 'very long, deadly, and hard fought war'