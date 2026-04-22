Moscow has announced plans to shut off Germany from the Druzhba pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening to choke off Europe’s vital oil supplies by shutting down part of a major pipeline travelling into Germany.

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Moscow has announced plans to close the Druzhba pipeline within nine days, slashing Europe’s oil imports amid a looming supply crisis sparked by the Iran war. The Kremlin blamed this on “technical” reasons and said the oil will be redirected through other routes. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday: “From 1 May, volumes of Kazakh oil previously transported via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany will indeed be redirected to other available logistics routes. This is due to current technical capacities.” He added: “The Germans have given up on Russian oil, so they are doing fine.” Fears have surged in Germany, which relies on the Druzhba pipeline for 17% of its crude oil processed by the PCK refinery. Read more: Oil prices dip as status of US-Iran peace talks remains unclear Read more: From Putin’s pipelines to Iran’s war, Europe is still paying the price for its own energy insecurity

PCK refinery faces supplies of oil being cut off. Picture: Getty

This site provides up to 90% of fuel for Berlin’s cars and is also the main supplier of kerosene and heating fuel for the capital and its airport. It was formerly controlled by Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, and was strongly reliant on oil imports coming from Russia until Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022. Germany has since been dependent on oil imports from Kazakhstan arriving through the Druzhba pipeline. The structure stretches from Russia to Kazakhstan and extends into vast areas of eastern and central Europe including Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Germany’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy has raced to calm fears of supply issues following Russia’s announcement. It comes as a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war continues to pose a looming threat to Europe’s energy supplies. It said in a statement:“Rosneft Deutschland is currently assessing the implications and will adapt to any new situation “Rosneft Deutschland is aware of its responsibility to the region ⁠and will fulfil its obligations. ⁠At the same time, existing options will be utilised to ensure security of supply in Germany.” It added that a lack of Kazakh oil imports to the refinery “does not ultimately jeopardise the security of supply of mineral oil products in Germany, even if PCK Schwedt would have to operate at a lower capacity.”