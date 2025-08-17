An advisor to Nigel Farage has suggested the UK 'would be better off' if it had stayed out of World War 2 and not fought Nazi Germany.

Reform UK advisor Jack Anderton, who previously masterminded content on Farage's hugely popular TikTok account, stated his belief that "Russia is not the enemy".

In the blog post, he insisted that the UK should not support Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Posting to his personal blog, entitled 'Britain Needs Change', the 23-year-old Reform UK advisor suggested that the only conflict to occur in the past century that was in Britain's interest was the Falklands war.

“Trillions of pounds of British taxes have been spent in foreign lands in the pursuit of ‘democracy’, ‘human rights’ and ‘doing what is right’,” the post read.

“More than a million British lives have been lost since WW1 in wars and battles that have never once been fought by British men, on this island.”

The comments come as Nigel Farage was criticised for being a "Putin apologist" by the Defence Secretary.

