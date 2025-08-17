'Russia is not our enemy' Farage adviser insists - as he claims UK 'would be better off' if it had not fought in WW2
An advisor to Nigel Farage has suggested the UK 'would be better off' if it had stayed out of World War 2 and not fought Nazi Germany.
Reform UK advisor Jack Anderton, who previously masterminded content on Farage's hugely popular TikTok account, stated his belief that "Russia is not the enemy".
In the blog post, he insisted that the UK should not support Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Posting to his personal blog, entitled 'Britain Needs Change', the 23-year-old Reform UK advisor suggested that the only conflict to occur in the past century that was in Britain's interest was the Falklands war.
“Trillions of pounds of British taxes have been spent in foreign lands in the pursuit of ‘democracy’, ‘human rights’ and ‘doing what is right’,” the post read.
“More than a million British lives have been lost since WW1 in wars and battles that have never once been fought by British men, on this island.”
The comments come as Nigel Farage was criticised for being a "Putin apologist" by the Defence Secretary.
Speaking on the UK's backing of Ukraine following Vladimir Putin's attempted land grab, the post, uncovered by The Guardian, penned in 2024, suggests Mr Anderton's argument centres around "allegiance"
“We are sending billions of pounds (that we cannot afford) to prop up a country that we have no allegiance to," he wrote.
"Russia is not our enemy, they have not attacked Britain.”
He also referred to Britain’s standing on the international stage in the post, adding that in a future world of “meritocracy”, the UK could potentially “regain” former colonies, including Australia, Canada and South Africa.
Mr Anderton helped grow Farage's TikTok account during the early days of Reform UK, with its follower count having recently hit 1.3m followers.
Speaking on the UK's involvement in WW1 and WW2, he wrote: “We impoverished ourselves for decades, we didn’t finish paying the loans off to America until 2006. Our economy stagnated, we lost an empire, and we are pushed around by America. And Germany, a country we beat, has been richer than us since the 1970s.
The posts reveal he additionally suggests that the UK should replicate policies adopted by El Salvador - namely mass incarcerations carried out by President Nayib Bukele.
In a separate post from 2024, he praises the dramatic cut in crime and violence across El Salvador - including mass detentions that have put 2% of the population in prison - suggesting such measures "aren't that extraordinary".
“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures,” he wrote. “I’d even argue the measures aren’t that extraordinary and should be in place in times of normalcy.
“El Salvador is perhaps a lesson for those in Britain who wish to take back control of their country. Power works, and it is all that matters. State power when used effectively is basically omnipotent.
"The meritocracy will be established, criminals and corrupt officials will be jailed, immigration will drop to zero, houses will be built, and our citizens will once again feel proud of the country they call home.”