Three Russian fighter jets have violated Estonian airspace, the country's government has said.

The Estonian government said that three MiG-31 aircraft entered Estonian territory and headed towards the capital Tallinn on Friday.

The jets, capable of carrying hypersonic missiles, reportedly circled for around 12 minutes before NATO scrambled Italian F-35s to repel them.

Estonia is the third NATO member to have their airspace entered by Russian aircraft in the past 10 days.

Poland and Romania have also had their skies invaded by drones - but Estonia is the first to see manned aircraft above its territory in an escalation of the hostilities.

Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna said that Russia had violated the nation's airspace "four times in a year which is unacceptable in itself, but today's violation, during which three fighter jets entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen".

"Russia's ever-increasing testing of borders and aggressiveness must be responded to by rapidly strengthening political and economic pressure," he added.