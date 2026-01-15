Russia has expelled a British diplomat from the country, accusing him of acting as a spy.

Moscow's foreign ministry said on Thursday morning it had received information "regarding the affiliation of a diplomatic employee at the embassy with the British secret service".

According to a translation of a post on its Telegram channel, the ministry said it had summoned British charge d'affaires Danae Dholakia to lodge a "strong protest" and inform her the diplomat was being expelled.

The ministry did not identify the diplomat, but said he must leave Russia within two weeks.

Saying Moscow would not "tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence officers in Russia", the ministry warned Russia would "respond decisively in kind" if London "escalates the situation".

Both Russia and the UK have periodically expelled each other's diplomats from the country since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Most recently, Russia expelled a UK diplomat and the spouse of another in March last year, claiming the pair had been spies.

In response, the UK expelled a Russian diplomat, with then-foreign secretary David Lammy accusing Moscow of waging a "relentless and unacceptable campaign of intimidation" against British embassy staff.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.