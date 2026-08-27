Moscow's decision to declare the Romanian diplomat persona non grata was in response to Bucharest previously doing the same with a Russian diplomat

The move was in retaliation for Romania’s previous decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata, Russia's Foreign Ministry said. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday it had declared a diplomat at the Romanian embassy in Moscow persona non grata.

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U.S. CIA Director John Ratcliffe spoke with Russian intelligence officials during a visit to Moscow but did not meet President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mr Ratcliffe met with Russian intelligence officials while in the capital, but did not meet with President Vladimir Putin, in what US President Donald Trump has called a "semi-routine" trip. The Wall Street Journal, reporting on the details of the visit, said that US intelligence believes that Putin is considering testing the resolve of NATO with a limited assault which could include a cyberattack or a small-scale land invasion. It is thought that any such assault would most likely be on a Baltic nation.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the governor of Stavropol Krai in Moscow on August 25. Picture: Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Putin had been briefed on the outcome of Tuesday's visit, which came as the war in Ukraine drags on and as efforts to reach a lasting peace between the United States and Iran have stalled. Peskov declined to say what had been discussed or to provide any further details. "All I can tell you is that there have been contacts via the security services. I can tell you that there have been no meetings with the Russian president. Naturally, President Putin is kept informed of everything without delay," said Peskov. Trump, in a radio interview on Wednesday, did not say specifically why Ratcliffe had travelled to Moscow but said it could prove useful. "Now something may come ... out of it. We're working very hard to get that war ended," Trump told the Glenn Beck Program, referring to the war in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 24, 2026. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images