Analysis has identified that 17 ships spent prolonged periods at low speed close to UK cables, as The Commons Defence Committee warned "dramatic progress" is needed in building up UK forces

Russia are sending sends fishing trawlers to spy on Britain's energy infrastructure. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

The UK is under threat from Russian fishing trawlers which are being used to spy on critical undersea cables.

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NATO is tracking the vessels which are threatening important energy infrastructure, at the same time that doubts have been cast on Washington’s commitment to European security. Chairman of the Defence Committee, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, told LBC this morning that failing to defend the High North could leave underwater cables and pipelines carrying key data and energy to the UK exposed. It comes after The Telegraph uncovered more than 500 incidents in which Russian trawlers were found to have operated above vital communications cables linking Britain with Europe and the US, or followed their routes. Read more: Government urged to approve Rosebank oil and gas field after Jackdaw go-ahead Read more: Russia to send first diesel cargo to US on Thursday as Putin suggests he could meet Trump in China

Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, told LBC the Navy has not been fully equipped to deal with threats. Picture: LBC

Analysis of the movement around Russia’s fishing fleet found previously undisclosed manoeuvres by several vessels that appear to position themselves over vital cables in the North Atlantic. MPs have also warned that the UK has "glaring gaps" in its military capabilities, leaving it vulnerable to Russian intervention, as Mr Dhesi warned of the consequences. Mr Dhesi told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "This is exactly why the committee also found that we need to invest in our frigates, in our destroyers, as well as our submarines, because of the increased prevalence of Russian spy ships and submarines. "This is something that we looked into within our Joint Committee on the National Security Inquiry into undersea cables. "We saw that we need to take account of what is happening around us. It is a much more volatile world that we're living in.

Russian civilian vessels are being tracked by NATO. Picture: Mikhail Shapovalov/Alamy

"These spy ships and submarines, they're mapping out our critical infrastructure - the data cables, the energy pipes, the critical infrastructure that we are so dependent on as a nation." The Russian vessels appear to be ordinary working trawlers which operate alongside other commercial fishing boats. Four and a half years of tracking data from Global Fishing Watch obtained by The Telegraph identified 17 ships that spent prolonged periods at low speed close to the charted position of cables. Mr Dhesi also warned that the committee found "serious capability gaps" in its funding of the Royal Navy, highlighting: "We need 19 frigates and destroyers just to keep pace but at the moment we are at a mere 11." He added: "When we had the Iran crisis erupt, we couldn't even get a single naval vessel out there for weeks on end because everything was either in maintenance or deep maintenance.

Military bases in the Arctic. Picture: Anadolu/Getty